NSFAS Instability Strains Student Accommodation Providers

Delayed payments and unresolved rental rates under NSFAS have financially strained student accommodation providers, leading to electricity disconnections for some. The association calls for the creation of an independent student accommodation authority to manage accreditation, compliance, and payment systems outside NSFAS. The sector deserves leadership that lasts beyond crisis management.

The SA National Student Accommodation Association has warned that NSFAS instability is straining student accommodation providers financially. Student accommodation providers instability at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are pushing many landlords to the breaking point, with some struggling to keep the lights on due to delayed payments and unresolved rental rates .

The repeated changes in leadership have left accommodation providers frustrated and financially strained. According to the association, landlords are being expected to continue housing NSFAS-funded students while dealing with interest rate pressures and the minister to urgently address outstanding landlord payments. The sector deserves leadership that lasts beyond crisis management





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National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Student Accommodation Providers Instability NSFAS Instability Student Accommodation Providers Financial Stra Strained By NSFAS Instability NSFAS-Funded Students Delayed Payments Unresolved Rental Rates Interest Rate Pressures Ongoing Instability Leadership Change Student Accommodation Authority Leadership That Lasts Beyond Crisis Management Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela

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