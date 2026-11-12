NSFAS Funding Crisis Deepens As Budget Deficit Warnings Rise

South African university students face uncertain futures as NSFAS grapples with a potential R33 billion deficit by 2029 while calls for systemic reform grow.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS) is facing severe financial headwinds as applications for the upcoming academic year closed at the end of last month. This deadline triggered immediate scrutiny regarding the sufficiency of funds available for eligible applicants. Students from households earning an annual income of R350 000 or less were the primary demographic targeted for these applications.

Rising Deficit And Treasury Warnings

The National Treasury has previously raised significant concerns regarding the financial stability of the student funding body. Current projections indicate that NSFAS faces a deficit of roughly R15 billion. This financial gap is not static and could balloon to R33 billion by 2029 if current trends continue unchecked.

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This looming fiscal crisis has raised serious questions about the ability of the scheme to meet the growing demand for higher education support. The widening gap between available resources and student needs poses a direct threat to the accessibility of university education for low-income South Africans.

University And Funding Reforms Needed

Bernard Fick, the chairperson of the Stellenbosch University Council, argues that funding for higher education students has become an annual crisis. He contends that student and university funding must be addressed together in any comprehensive solution. Increasing the number of funded students means little if universities cannot maintain the quality of education and infrastructure.

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The interdependence of financial aid and institutional capacity is a critical factor often overlooked in public discourse. Without adequate funding for universities themselves, the expansion of student access could lead to overcrowded classrooms and diminished academic standards.

Calls For A Fundamental Reset

News24 education journalist Prega Govender spoke to a former acting NSFAS CEO and an education expert about their suggestions for keeping NSFAS afloat. These experts highlight the need for structural changes to prevent the organization from collapsing under its own financial weight.

However, whether students will accept these reforms is another matter. Resistance to change is common in large bureaucratic institutions, and student groups may oppose measures that could restrict eligibility or alter the nature of the aid provided. The higher education minister's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, argues in her submission that stabilisation is not enough. She calls for a fundamental reset of both the student-funding model and of NSFAS as an institution.

Coalition Politics And Future Outlook

The political landscape surrounding education funding is also shifting. This edition delves into coalition negotiations following last week's elections. In-depth writer Muhammad Hussain speaks to ActionSA's Michael Beaumont about his party's plans regarding education policy.

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Public sentiment is also being gauged through extensive surveys. News24 surveyed 5,001 registered voters to reveal who leads, what voters want fixed, and which coalitions South Africans could support. These political dynamics will likely influence how the government approaches the NSFAS deficit in the coming years. The intersection of fiscal responsibility and political will remains the critical variable in resolving this long-standing crisis. Stakeholders must now determine if the proposed reforms can be implemented before the 2029 deadline.