NSFAS Faces Renewed Leadership Crisis as Board Members Resign

Two NSFAS board members have resigned, raising concerns about governance and stability within the scheme. The resignations follow a pattern of leadership turnover and come amid ongoing challenges in providing student financial aid.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) is once again grappling with significant leadership instability, prompting serious questions about its operational health and governance structures.

The recent, abrupt resignations of two board members – Mugwena Maluleke and Nhlanhla Mohale – have ignited concerns that deeper, systemic issues are at play. While Maluleke publicly attributed his departure to pursuing other personal interests, Mohale’s explanation paints a far more troubling picture, directly citing concerns regarding weak governance practices within the scheme. This divergence in reasoning underscores the complexity of the situation and fuels speculation about the true reasons behind the ongoing exodus of key leadership figures.

The timing of these resignations is particularly sensitive, coming less than a year after the appointment of the current board and only months after the previous chairperson, Dr. Karen Stander, stepped down citing a profoundly toxic working environment. The pattern of resignations at NSFAS is becoming increasingly alarming. The previous board was dissolved in 2024 following revelations of serious operational failures, necessitating a complete overhaul of leadership.

The current board, appointed in February of the same year, was intended to restore stability and confidence in the scheme, which is crucial for ensuring access to higher education for financially disadvantaged students. Dr. Stander’s resignation after just five months in the role sent shockwaves through the higher education sector, and her description of the board’s operating environment as ‘extremely toxic’ raised red flags about the challenges facing those tasked with steering NSFAS.

Now, with Maluleke, who served as acting chairperson following Stander’s departure, also resigning, the scheme finds itself once again without stable leadership at a critical juncture. The fact that the acting chairperson, someone presumably committed to navigating the existing challenges, has also chosen to leave suggests that the problems are deeply entrenched and potentially insurmountable without significant intervention. This continuous turnover hinders the implementation of necessary reforms and jeopardizes the scheme’s ability to effectively fulfill its mandate.

The implications of this ongoing instability extend far beyond the internal workings of NSFAS. The scheme plays a vital role in providing financial assistance to hundreds of thousands of students across South Africa, enabling them to pursue higher education opportunities they would otherwise be unable to access. Disruptions to NSFAS’s operations, caused by leadership vacuums and governance concerns, directly impact these students, potentially delaying funding disbursements, creating uncertainty about their academic futures, and exacerbating existing inequalities in access to education.

Trade union Nehawu has voiced strong concerns, asserting that persistent systemic and structural issues are the root cause of the leadership departures. Nehawu spokesperson Lawzi Nkolonzi stated plainly that something is actively driving senior board members away, implying a deeper, more pervasive problem than individual grievances. In response to the latest resignations, Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has requested formal representations from both Maluleke and Mohale detailing their perspectives on the state of NSFAS’s governance.

This move suggests a willingness to address the underlying issues, but the effectiveness of this approach will depend on the transparency and thoroughness of the investigation that follows. The future of NSFAS, and the educational opportunities of countless students, hangs in the balance, demanding urgent and decisive action to restore stability and ensure effective governance





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