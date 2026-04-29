NSFAS Board Faces Quorum Crisis: Minister Weighs Legal Options

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela is examining legal and governance options after resignations from the NSFAS board threaten its ability to function lawfully. Despite the uncertainty, student funding disbursement continues uninterrupted.

The South African higher education landscape is facing a period of uncertainty as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) board grapples with a potential quorum crisis following recent resignations.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela is actively exploring all available legal and governance avenues to address the situation and ensure the continued functionality of the crucial financial aid body. The resignations of two key board members – Pumeza Bam, who stepped down effective April 27 citing personal and academic commitments, and Karabo Mohale, the chair of the human resources and organisational development committee – have significantly diminished the number of voting members capable of legally constituting the board.

This reduction raises substantial concerns about the board’s ability to make valid decisions and fulfill its statutory obligations. The NSFAS plays a pivotal role in providing financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling access to higher education. Any disruption to its operations could have far-reaching consequences for thousands of students and the overall educational system. Minister Manamela’s immediate response underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to safeguarding the scheme’s integrity and effectiveness.

The Ministry of Higher Education has formally initiated a process to ascertain whether the remaining board members are sufficient to meet the legislative requirements for lawful operation. This involves direct communication with each remaining member, requesting their input and perspectives on the current governance challenges. Each board member has been given a specific timeframe to submit their representations, outlining their views on the existing governance position and proposing any viable legal and practical solutions to maintain institutional stability.

This approach demonstrates a commitment to procedural fairness and a thorough assessment of all options before any definitive action is taken. The Ministry emphasizes that this is not simply a reactive measure but a proactive step to ensure the long-term sustainability and responsible governance of NSFAS. The process aims to gather comprehensive information and consider diverse viewpoints to arrive at the most appropriate course of action.

The Minister’s office is acutely aware of the potential for instability and is working diligently to mitigate any risks to the scheme’s operations. The focus remains on ensuring that students continue to receive the financial support they need to pursue their educational goals. The Ministry’s statement highlights the importance of a functioning NSFAS board in maintaining public trust and accountability in the administration of student financial aid.

Despite the ongoing governance concerns, the Ministry has assured the public that the day-to-day operations of NSFAS are continuing without interruption. Crucially, the disbursement of student funding remains unaffected, and all operational processes are being closely monitored to guarantee continuity and stability. This is a critical reassurance for students who rely on NSFAS funding to cover tuition fees, accommodation, and other essential expenses.

The Ministry’s commitment to maintaining operational stability demonstrates a clear understanding of the immediate needs of students and a determination to minimize any potential disruption to their studies. The ongoing monitoring of disbursement processes is intended to identify and address any potential issues proactively, ensuring that funds reach students in a timely and efficient manner. The Ministry’s communication strategy aims to provide transparency and reassurance to stakeholders, including students, institutions of higher learning, and the public.

The situation underscores the complexities of governing a large-scale financial aid scheme and the importance of robust governance structures to ensure its effectiveness and accountability. The Minister’s actions signal a commitment to addressing the challenges facing NSFAS and safeguarding its vital role in expanding access to higher education in South Africa. The outcome of the legal and governance review will be crucial in determining the future direction of NSFAS and its ability to continue supporting students in need





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NSFAS Higher Education Student Funding Governance Resignations

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