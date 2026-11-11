NPA Supports Complainant Against Senior Advocate Garth Hulley Amid Harassment Claims

The NPA Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit backs a complainant who secured an interim protection order against senior advocate Garth Hulley SC following serious allegations of harassment and threats.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit has formally intervened to support a complainant who successfully obtained an interim protection order against senior advocate Garth Hulley SC. This legal intervention addresses serious allegations of persistent harassment, intimidation, and threats of sexual violence made by the complainant against the prominent legal professional.

NPA Unit Validates Harassment Claims

Officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg have confirmed that they are actively assessing the matter following the specific allegations raised. The complainant cited ongoing harassment, unwanted advances, and credible threats directed at them by Hulley. The Randburg Magistrates' Court granted the interim protection order under the Protection from Harassment Act, validating the need for immediate legal safeguards for the complainant.

Also read NPA denies Dylan Perumal suicide attempt, confirms hospitalisation and discharge

Multi-Agency Support Framework Activated

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated that the South African Police Service continues to investigate the matter thoroughly. The Soca Unit is currently assessing the circumstances of the case to establish the complainant's specific needs. This assessment aims to identify appropriate victim-support interventions and ensure the complainant receives necessary guidance and assistance.

People Opposing Women Abuse has been enlisted to provide specialized victim-support services to the individual involved in the case. Kganyago emphasized that the NPA recognizes the importance of ensuring that victims of gender-based violence and harassment receive the necessary support, guidance, and assistance through relevant victim-support structures. This multi-agency approach ensures comprehensive care beyond just legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Institutional Stance on Gender Violence

The NPA has reiterated its firm position on allegations of gender-based violence, harassment, and intimidation. As an institution mandated to uphold the rule of law, the NPA deals with all matters without fear, favor, or prejudice. Their actions are guided by the principles of fairness, impartiality, and the pursuit of justice. The prosecuting authority takes all such allegations seriously and is committed to addressing them with the utmost rigor.

This intervention highlights the institution's dedication to protecting vulnerable individuals from abuse and intimidation. The Soca Unit's involvement underscores the specialized nature of these cases and the need for expert handling. The NPA's stance serves as a clear signal that such behavior will be met with serious legal consequences and institutional support for victims.

Timing and Broader Social Context

The NPA's intervention comes ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. This period focuses attention on the protection of vulnerable people and support for victims of violence and abuse. The timing of this legal action aligns with broader societal efforts to combat gender-based violence and promote safety for all individuals.

The case serves as a poignant example of the legal mechanisms available to protect victims of harassment and intimidation. By supporting the complainant and ensuring a thorough investigation, the NPA reinforces the rule of law and the importance of accountability. The ongoing investigation by the South African Police Service will determine further legal steps in this high-profile matter.