NPA Still Considering Evidence in Building Collapse Docket

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still considering the evidence in the building collapse docket it received from the police's investigative team in February. They are being thorough due to the nature of the evidence they are dealing with.

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA ) is still considering the evidence in the building collapse docket it received from the police's investigative team in February. They are being thorough due to the nature of the evidence they are dealing with.

After a recent media statement issued by the impacted survivors and families, in which they expressed their ongoing distress while waiting for justice, they wanted to know when the NPA would be launching the criminal case. The second commemoration of the collapse, which was to be held at the 75 Victoria Street site on May 6, had to be cancelled due to bad weather.

Various investigation reports form part of the docket, including the Western Cape Government's structural engineering report, the report from the Engineering Council of South Africa, as well as reports from the Council for the Built Environment, the National Home Builders' Registration Council and the Department of Employment and Labour. The NPA's regional head of communications, Eric Ntabazalila, said the NPA is being thorough in its investigation.

The NPA is expected to make a decision on the case soon, but no timeline has been given. The families and survivors of the building collapse are still waiting for justice and are calling for the NPA to expedite the process. The collapse of the building has left many families without a home and has caused significant emotional distress. The NPA's decision will have a significant impact on the families and survivors of the building collapse.

The NPA is expected to make a decision on the case soon, but no timeline has been given. The families and survivors of the building collapse are still waiting for justice and are calling for the NPA to expedite the process





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NPA Building Collapse Docket Investigation Justice

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