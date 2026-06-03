NPA Reinstates Prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba After Threat to His Life

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reinstated prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba following a credible threat to his life. Ntaba was leading the prosecution in the extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and others when he was suspended. After an investigation, the NPA decided to reinstate Ntaba, sending a strong message that it will not tolerate threats against its prosecutors.

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA ) has reinstated prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba after his earlier suspension. Ntaba was leading the prosecution in the extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and others when he failed to appear in court.

The NPA has confirmed that there was a credible threat to Ntaba's life, which led to his suspension. However, following an investigation, the NPA has decided to reinstate Ntaba. He was previously found in contempt of court, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. The NPA spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, stated that Ntaba was cooperating with the investigation and there was no likelihood that he would interfere with any remaining investigations.

Therefore, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), in consultation with the DPP in Mpumalanga, decided to reinstate Ntaba and allow him to return to work. The NPA is committed to ensuring the safety of its prosecutors and the integrity of the justice system. This incident highlights the challenges faced by prosecutors in high-profile cases and the need for robust security measures to protect them.

The reinstatement of Ntaba sends a strong message that the NPA will not tolerate threats against its prosecutors and will take appropriate action to ensure their safety and the successful prosecution of cases





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NPA Mkhuseli Ntaba Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni Extortion Case Threat To Life Reinstatement Prosecutor Safety Justice System

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