NPA Lodges Complaint Against Magistrate Over Conduct in Sibanyoni Case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has lodged a complaint against Magistrate Ntaba with the Magistrates Commission over her conduct in the case of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and his co-accused. The complaint was submitted after the matter was struck off the roll in the Kwaaggafontein Magistrate's Court last week. The NPA hopes that the investigation into Ntaba's conduct will be of assistance to other people who may face similar situations in the future.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has lodged a complaint against Magistrate Ntaba with the Magistrates Commission over her conduct in the case of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and his co-accused.

The complaint was submitted after the matter was struck off the roll in the Kwaaggafontein Magistrate's Court last week. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they will also approach the provincial regional court president to assign another magistrate to hear the appeal regarding the contempt of court and arrest warrant issued against Ntaba. The arrest warrant was issued after Ntaba failed to attend a bail hearing for Sibanyoni and his co-accused at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court.

Kganyago says the complaint is not about the outcome of the case but about the conduct of the magistrate. He adds that the ball is now in the court of the Magistrates Commission, which will handle the complaint and decide on the next course of action. The NPA hopes that the investigation into Ntaba's conduct will be of assistance to other people who may face similar situations in the future.

The matter of Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, and two others was re-enrolled after it was struck off the roll, and the NPA is now waiting for the Magistrates Commission to take action on the complaint. The NPA has submitted the complaint and is now awaiting the outcome of the investigation. The Magistrates Commission will now take the lead in investigating Ntaba's conduct and deciding on the next course of action.

The NPA hopes that the investigation will be thorough and will provide clarity on the conduct of the magistrate. The matter is now in the hands of the Magistrates Commission, which will decide on the next course of action. The NPA is confident that the investigation will be fair and will provide a clear outcome. The complaint against Ntaba is not about the outcome of the case but about the conduct of the magistrate, says Kganyago.

The NPA hopes that the investigation will be of assistance to other people who may face similar situations in the future. The NPA is now waiting for the outcome of the investigation and is confident that the Magistrates Commission will handle the matter fairly. The matter of Sibanyoni and his co-accused was re-enrolled after it was struck off the roll, and the NPA is now waiting for the Magistrates Commission to take action on the complaint.

The NPA has submitted the complaint and is now awaiting the outcome of the investigation. The Magistrates Commission will now take the lead in investigating Ntaba's conduct and deciding on the next course of action. The NPA hopes that the investigation will be thorough and will provide clarity on the conduct of the magistrate. The matter is now in the hands of the Magistrates Commission, which will decide on the next course of action.

The NPA is confident that the investigation will be fair and will provide a clear outcome. The complaint against Ntaba is not about the outcome of the case but about the conduct of the magistrate, says Kganyago. The NPA hopes that the investigation will be of assistance to other people who may face similar situations in the future.

The NPA is now waiting for the outcome of the investigation and is confident that the Magistrates Commission will handle the matter fairly. The matter of Sibanyoni and his co-accused was re-enrolled after it was struck off the roll, and the NPA is now waiting for the Magistrates Commission to take action on the complaint. The NPA has submitted the complaint and is now awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

The Magistrates Commission will now take the lead in investigating Ntaba's conduct and deciding on the next course of action. The NPA hopes that the investigation will be thorough and will provide clarity on the conduct of the magistrate. The matter is now in the hands of the Magistrates Commission, which will decide on the next course of action. The NPA is confident that the investigation will be fair and will provide a clear outcome





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National Prosecuting Authority Magistrate Ntaba Joe Sibanyoni Kwaaggafontein Magistrate's Court Magistrates Commission

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