NPA Lifts Suspension of Prosecutor in Sibanyoni Extortion Case

The National Prosecuting Authority has reinstated Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba after he was suspended for failing to appear in court, citing safety concerns and cooperation with investigators. The move follows a series of legal conflicts including contempt proceedings and an interdict application.

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA ) has lifted the suspension of Mpumalanga prosecutor Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba, who was involved in the high-profile extortion case against taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and his co-accused.

Ntaba was suspended after failing to appear in the Kwaaggafontein Magistrate's Court last month, a failure that led to the case being struck off the roll and contempt of court proceedings initiated against him. This unexpected absence triggered a cascade of legal maneuvers, including the re-enrolment of the case, an urgent interdict application by some of the accused, and a formal complaint by the NPA against former Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni.

The NPA's Office for Ethics and Accountability produced an interim report concluding that more investigation is needed into the events of last month. However, NPA head Andy Mothibi decided to withdraw Ntaba's suspension letter and allow him to return to work. This decision follows what the NPA describes as a verified account by Ntaba about concerns for his safety, along with findings that he is cooperating fully with investigators.

The NPA said it is also looking at improving security for prosecutors and strengthening internal quality control measures to prevent a similar situation in the future. Meanwhile, the NPA said it has now received written reasons from Tonjeni in support of her contempt of court ruling against Ntaba. The prosecuting authority said it has supplemented its grounds of appeal and is now waiting for a date to be set for the leave to appeal application.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of Sibanyoni, a well-known figure in the taxi industry, and the allegations of extortion. The initial court proceedings were marked by tension and high stakes, with the accused facing serious charges. Ntaba's suspension added a layer of controversy, raising questions about the handling of the case and the pressures faced by prosecutors.

The NPA's decision to reinstate Ntaba suggests that internal investigations have not yet conclusively determined fault, but that the prosecutor's safety concerns were deemed credible. The NPA's commitment to enhancing security measures for its staff reflects a broader recognition of the risks that prosecutors can face, particularly in cases involving organized crime or influential individuals.

The authority has also indicated that it will continue to pursue the contempt of court matter against Ntaba, albeit through an appeal process that is now in motion. Looking ahead, the legal battle is far from over. The re-enrolment of the extortion case is expected to proceed, and the appeal against the contempt ruling will be heard. The NPA's internal ethics probe remains ongoing, and its findings could have implications for both Ntaba and Tonjeni.

Observers will be watching to see how the NPA balances the need for accountability with the need to protect its personnel. The case highlights the delicate nature of prosecutorial work, where decisions can have far-reaching consequences for both individuals and the broader justice system. The NPA has emphasized its commitment to transparency and due process, but the unfolding events suggest that there are still many unanswered questions.

For now, Ntaba is back at work, though the cloud of the contempt proceedings and the underlying extortion case continues to loom





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NPA Suspension Prosecutor Extortion Sibanyoni

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