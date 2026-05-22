NPA files application for leave to appeal in Sibanyoni case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed an application for leave to appeal against the orders granted by chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni in the case involving Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and others. The application seeks to appeal the conviction of the prosecutor for contempt of court and the order authorising a warrant of arrest against him.

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe"Ferrari" Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll.

The case was struck off after the prosecutor failed to appear, and the magistrate declared the prosecutor to be in contempt of court and issued a warrant for his arrest. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed an application for leave to appeal against the orders granted by chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni. The application seeks to appeal the conviction of the prosecutor for contempt of court and the order authorising a warrant of arrest against him.

The NPA has also filed a formal request for written reasons for the orders with a view to supplement the grounds on which the leave to appeal is based, if necessary. The NPA is hopeful that the magistrate will respond to the request for written reasons within a reasonable time due to the urgency of the matter





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National Prosecuting Authority Joe \Ferrari\ Sibanyoni Extortion Money Laundering Contempt Of Court Leave To Appeal Magistrate's Court Kwaggafontein Tuletu Tonjeni Criminal Procedure Act Section 342A (3) (C)

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