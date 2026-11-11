NPA says court authorised Shebeshxt mall visit to resolve banking issues

The NPA in Limpopo says Shebeshxt's appearance at Mall of the North was authorised by a court order allowing him to fix financial issues so he could pay his lawyers. He remains in custody on multiple charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo says Lekompo musician Shebeshxt was allowed to leave police custody to attend to personal banking affairs after a court granted him permission to resolve financial issues that were preventing him from paying his lawyers.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi dismissed questions about the musician's appearance at Mall of the North in Polokwane on Tuesday, saying his visit was authorised by the court and there was nothing irregular about the trip. In the last appearance, the court had ordered that he needs to go to the bank to fix anything that he needed to fix in terms of his finances, Malabi-Dzhangi said. She added that there is nothing wrong with that arrangement.

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During his previous court appearance, Shebeshxt's lawyer, Mutheiwana Sikhwari, asked the court to allow his client to visit the bank to resolve his banking problems so that he could pay his legal representatives. The court granted the request. Videos of him walking through the mall and greeting fans while in the company of unknown men circulated on social media on Tuesday. The footage drew public questions about how he was able to appear in public while still in custody.

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NPA Explains Mall Visit

The NPA's explanation followed those questions, with the prosecuting authority stating that the outing was tied directly to the court's order and not an unauthorised release. The visit was meant to address banking matters linked to his ability to pay his legal team. Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been in custody since November 2025. He faces charges of attempted murder, culpable homicide, assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and reckless and negligent driving.

His previous bail applications have been unsuccessful. In his latest bid for freedom, he raised several allegations, including that the investigating officer had a special relationship with the complainant. He also claimed that the police investigation had been completed and that the state had no ballistic evidence linking him to an alleged shooting. Those claims formed part of his most recent attempt to secure release.

The case has continued to draw attention, with a bail hearing in the Shebeshxt matter having been recorded. The NPA has maintained that the mall visit was properly authorised and connected to the court's directive on his finances. According to the prosecuting authority, the order was specific: he needed to go to the bank to fix anything required in terms of his finances. That step was intended to address obstacles preventing him from paying his lawyers.

Shebeshxt Remains in Custody

The sighting at Mall of the North on Tuesday quickly spread online, showing the musician greeting fans. The NPA said the video did not indicate any breach because the court had permitted the banking trip. Shebeshxt remains in custody on the listed charges, and his bail applications have so far not succeeded. The latest allegations he raised in his bid for freedom are part of the ongoing court process.

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The NPA's statement sought to clarify the circumstances of his public appearance after questions were raised about how he was able to leave custody. The authority said the visit was carried out under the court's authorisation. Sowetan reported on the matter, including the NPA's response and the details of the court order. The article also noted that a bail hearing in the case was recorded.

Readers were invited to comment on the article. The case remains before the courts, with Shebeshxt facing multiple charges and continuing to seek release through bail applications that have previously failed.