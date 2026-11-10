NPA denies Dylan Perumal suicide attempt, confirms he is hospitalised

The NPA has dismissed reports that suspended IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal attempted suicide, confirming he is in hospital after falling ill. The denial comes as the Madlanga Commission hears allegations that Perumal and a colleague pressured crime boss Vusumuzi Cat Matlala to implicate senior police officials.

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) has rejected claims that suspended Investigating Directorate Against Corruption ( IDAC) investigator Dylan Perumal attempted to take his own life. Several media reports over the weekend claimed Perumal was in a critical condition and rushed to hospital following an attempted suicide.

In a statement on Tuesday, NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, and Acting Investigating Director of IDAC, Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara, had noted the social media posts and newspaper articles about Perumal's hospitalisation. Kganyago said: We have been in contact with the family, and we can confirm that he indeed fell ill and is in hospital. There is no truth to the fact that he was trying to commit suicide.

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NPA Rejects Suicide Claims

The NPA wished Perumal a speedy recovery and called on the public to refrain from spreading unconfirmed information. The authority confirmed he is hospitalised but rejected claims that he tried to take his own life. Perumal has been at the centre of damning allegations at the Madlanga Commission over his conduct as an IDAC investigator.

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Alleged crime boss Vusumuzi Cat Matlala has accused Perumal and his colleague Brian Padayachee of pressuring him into accepting a plea deal in the R228 million Medicare 24 Tshwane contract case. Matlala testified that investigators pushed him to accept an eight-year deal, which was rejected by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. He also alleged that the investigators helped draft his statement, including information he had not provided, and pressured him to give incriminating evidence against senior police officials.

On Monday, the Commission heard that Perumal and a fellow IDAC investigator had probed Matlala for dirt on National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and SAPS head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo. Matlala alleged the IDAC investigators booked him out of the Ebongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad and took him to the Sheraton Hotel instead of C-Max Prison.

Matlala Details IDAC Tactics

He claimed they told him they were not primarily after him, but needed to arrest him to reach other people they wanted to investigate. Matlala told the commission: When they fetch me to court, they told me on my way to court that, Listen, we are not actually after you.

However, we need to arrest you so that we can get to the people that we want to pursue. Matlala claims IDAC investigators wanted him to implicate top police officials. He said they told him they were not primarily after him but needed to arrest him to reach senior police officers they wanted to investigate.

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Matlala admitted to paying R50,000 to former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, but he has denied broader allegations of giving him R500,000, R300,000, or multi-million rand amounts. The commission continues to investigate the allegations.