The National Prosecuting Authority clarifies the status of Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo's R112m lawsuit, confirming no letter of demand has been received from his legal team.

The National Prosecuting Authority has issued a formal statement addressing the legal challenges brought by Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and seven other senior police officers. The prosecution service confirmed that it has not yet received any formal letter of demand from the legal representatives of the group, despite widespread media reports suggesting imminent litigation. This clarification aims to correct the public record regarding the current status of the legal dispute involving high-ranking law enforcement officials and state entities.

NPA Confirms Lack of Formal Legal Demand

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated that while the authority has noted media enquiries concerning a letter of demand, no such document has been served by the attorneys representing General Khumalo. The prosecution service emphasized that it does not engage in litigation through the media but rather through appropriate legal forums. Consequently, the NPA will not provide a running commentary on any ongoing or anticipated legal proceedings. However, Kganyago confirmed that the authority was served with a letter of demand from the attorneys representing Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, and they are currently attending to that specific matter. This distinction highlights the fragmented nature of the legal challenges currently facing the prosecution service.

Also read Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and others demand R112m in damages from State

Allegations of Malicious Prosecution and Humiliation

The group of senior officers, led by Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, has accused prosecutors and investigators of engaging in malicious prosecution and unlawful arrest and detention. They claim that the case against them has resulted in public humiliation and caused lasting emotional and physical harm. The legal notice, issued on 19 November 2026, implicates several state entities and key figures in the justice system. Among those named are former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson, senior Idac investigator Brian Padayachee, and the National Director of Public Prosecutions. The officers argue that the investigation was based on a flawed affidavit, which they describe as dubious and improperly attested. They allege that the affidavit was signed in Pretoria but sworn in Cape Town, relying on anonymous information.

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Co-Accused Officers and Named State Entities

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo's co-accused in the legal notice include several other high-ranking police officials. These individuals are Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, Major-General Philani Lushaba, Major-General Nosipho Precious Madondo, Major-General Josias Lekalakala, Major-General Zwelithini Gabela, and Brigadier Phindile Ncube. The legal action targets multiple state entities, including the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. The officers also named the ministers of justice and police, as well as the police national commissioner, in their claims. The group contends that the pursuit of this case by these entities represents a deep flaw in the judicial process and constitutes an abuse of state power against senior law enforcement personnel.

Financial Claims and Future Legal Steps

The lawsuit filed by Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his colleagues seeks significant financial compensation from the state. The total amount claimed in the legal action is R112 million. This substantial sum reflects the severity of the damages alleged by the officers, including reputational harm and professional setbacks. As the National Prosecuting Authority continues to process the letter of demand served by Brigadier Dineo Mokwele's attorneys, the broader legal battle involving the other senior officers remains pending. The absence of a formal letter of demand from General Khumalo's legal team means that no formal court proceedings have been initiated by that specific group at this time. The situation underscores the complex legal landscape facing South African law enforcement and the judiciary as these high-profile cases move forward.