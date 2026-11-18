Nox Cape Town housekeepers ended a five-day protected wage strike after an agreement reached on 2 November, which included back pay and payment for two strike days.

Cleaners employed by Nox Cape Town returned to work after a five-day protected strike over wages, the luxury property and holiday rental company said in a media statement. Nox said it reached an agreement with its housekeepers amicably after the dispute was referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Managing director Nick Taylor said the agreement was reached on 2 November, and the employees who had been on strike resumed work the next day. Nox said it respects the right of its employees to engage in protected strike action and is satisfied that the issue was resolved in a lawful and respectful manner.

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Nox Housekeepers Ended the Strike With a 2 November Agreement

The five-day strike ended with an agreement reached on 2 November, and the housekeepers returned to work on 3 November. The deal settled a dispute over pay that had been going on while the wider group of Nox housekeepers continued working under different pay arrangements.

The housekeepers work Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm at various properties and earn about R7,000 a month. Most housekeepers had already accepted a 5% raise that took effect in May. Those who held out for more were still paid at the old rate.

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Vivienne Francisco, a housekeeper and the TASWU shop steward, said Nox approached the striking housekeepers on 30 October with an offer of one month's back pay for the time they had worked without the 5% raise. Francisco said the workers were not satisfied and demanded three months' back pay, along with full payment for two of the five days the housekeepers were on strike. Nox agreed to those terms.

Nox and Housekeepers Presented Competing Views on the Raise

Nox presented the outcome as a lawful resolution reached through constructive dialogue. The company said it remains dedicated to constructive dialogue with its employees and their representatives within the relevant labour-relations framework.

Francisco took a different view of the 5% increase. According to the account she gave, the workers said that the raise alone would not solve their financial problems, and she stated that 'The 5% increase is not going to help. It's not going to help at all.'

The dispute therefore centred on two separate issues: the retrospective pay owed for months when the raise was not applied, and the ongoing monthly rate. The agreement addressed the back pay and the payment for strike days, while the source does not indicate that the monthly rate itself changed.

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Transport Costs Strain Housekeepers Monthly Pay Packets

Several housekeepers previously told GroundUp that their salary often leaves them struggling to afford necessities, and that a large part of it goes on transport to and from work. For workers earning about R7,000 a month, travel costs take a significant share of what they take home.

Portia Mika, a Nox housekeeper from Khayelitsha, said she estimates she spends R2,500 a month on transport to and from work. She said she sometimes relies on food that guests leave behind for her, illustrating how tight household budgets are for some of the staff.

For the housekeepers, the agreement restores back pay and recognises the days they spent on strike, but the ongoing cost of getting to work remains a central concern raised in their accounts. The figures given by Mika and other housekeepers show why the 5% raise, measured against roughly R7,000 in monthly earnings, was seen by some workers as insufficient.