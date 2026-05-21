Nowata Case: An Expose of Shadow State and Rule of Law Crisis in S Africa

The case of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, coupled with the testimonies against him, reveals the wide-ranging influence of the suspect amidst allegations of extortion amounting to R2.2 million.

Taxi boss 's extorsion case is a test of the rule of law and justice in S Africa, with the magnate being an influential figure in the Big Five , a reputed co-cartel with ties to police investigations and influence in routes through genuine and illegitimate means.

Sibanyoni's relationship with SAPS, for instance, is alleged to be compromised with suspended Sgt Fannie Nkosi. The case, however, gained attention because charges related to extortion were withdrawn against Sibanyoni and his 3 co-accused. This development brought to the fore the integrity of courts and the rule of law, as the case raised questions of prosecutorial conduct and whether the withdrawal was in itself a betrayal of the constitutional mandate





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Justice Rule Of Law Extortion Shadow State Corruption Justice Crisis Money Laundering Big Five Taxicab SAPSI Extortors Cartel Prosecutors Collusion Mphalabse Beneficiary Shabalala Quid Pro Quo Vested Interests Appointed Prosecutors

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