Novo Nordisk sues iDexis over compounded semaglutide products in South Africa

Novo Nordisk has filed legal action to stop iDexis from manufacturing and distributing compounded semaglutide products, alleging illegal activity and public health risks. The dispute centers on regulatory compliance, product safety, and market access for GLP-1 drugs in South Africa.

Novo Nordisk has initiated legal proceedings against iDexis, seeking to prevent the company from manufacturing, advertising, and distributing products containing semaglutide. The pharmaceutical giant alleges that iDexis is illegally compounding and selling a knock-off version of its drugs, posing a public health risk.

This action has potentially far-reaching implications as it goes to the heart of the legal framework governing compounded medicines in South Africa. Novo Nordisk has registered two semaglutide-containing medicines in the country ― one for treating type 2 diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss ― and no generic versions have been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Compounded medicines are products that licensed pharmacists create for patients who require a tailored dose or combination that is not commercially available. Novo Nordisk South Africa manager Sara Norcross stated that the company started the case due to numerous queries about a semaglutide version being advertised directly to the public and offered to doctors from an unknown source. iDexis is currently under scrutiny by Sahpra, which ordered a product recall for its semaglutide and tirzepatide jabs last month, citing illegal importation of ingredients and failure to comply with good manufacturing practices. iDexis resisted, claiming it had supplied over 200,000 patients with no reported adverse events.

However, Sahpra later reported receiving whistleblower complaints of adverse events linked to iDexis' products, including reflux, nausea, constipation, headaches, and rare cases of acute kidney problems. Sahpra is a respondent in the case but has not filed a response. Novo Nordisk's court papers reveal several key arguments. The company asserts it manufactures its own semaglutide and does not supply it to compounding pharmacies in South Africa, nor authorise any imports of the drug substance.

Tests allegedly showed impurities in iDexis' semaglutide that could affect efficacy and safety. Novo Nordisk contends that iDexis is manufacturing compounded medicines at scale, breaching section 14(4) of the Medicines Act. The claimed monthly sales volume of 84,500 units exceeds the combined sales of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, suggesting mass production rather than small-scale compounding.

Furthermore, Novo Nordisk argues that iDexis uses a chemically synthesised semaglutide base, which differs from the biologically derived version in its registered medicines, making it an unregistered and illegal form. In response, iDexis argues that its compounding is lawful because the drug substance contains the same 31 amino acids in the same sequence as Novo Nordisk's semaglutide. It also invokes the public's right to access GLP-1 receptor agonists, claiming Novo Nordisk has been unable to meet demand.

Pricing details from Novo Nordisk's papers indicate iDexis sells its compounded semaglutide starting at R1,250 through certain clinics and upwards of R4,312 via Medi-Lean, while Novo Nordisk's own products start at R1,438 per month according to the Medicine Price Registry. The case highlights tensions between pharmaceutical innovation, regulatory enforcement, and access to essential medicines in South Africa





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Novo Nordisk Idexis Semaglutide Compounded Medicines Sahpra GLP-1 Agonists South Africa Regulatory Litigation Ozempic Wegovy

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