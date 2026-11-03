South Africa fuel prices: petrol drops 1c per litre, diesel falls up to R1.20 from November 4

South Africa's official November fuel price adjustments take effect on Wednesday, 4 November, with petrol falling by just 1 cent per litre despite a temporary R1.50 fuel levy cut, while diesel drops by up to R1.20 per litre.

South Africa's motorists will see changes in fuel price s from Wednesday, 4 November, with petrol price s falling marginally and diesel becoming significantly cheaper. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has published the official fuel price adjustments for November.

The adjustments take effect at midnight on Tuesday, 3 November, with the new prices applying from Wednesday, 4 November. Both grades of petrol will decrease by only 1 cent per litre, despite the government's temporary R1.50 per litre fuel levy cut. This will take the price of 95 octane petrol in Gauteng to R30.24 per litre and 93 octane petrol to R29.87 per litre. At the coast, 95 octane petrol will cost R29.37 per litre.

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Diesel Prices Fall Significantly

The late-month improvement in petrol over-recoveries was insufficient to translate into a meaningful reduction at the pumps. Diesel users will receive more substantial relief. The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will fall by R1.10 per litre, while 0.005% sulphur diesel will drop by R1.20 per litre. The inland price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will reduce to R30.85 and that of 0.005% diesel to R31.60.

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At the coast, 0.05% diesel will cost R29.98 and 0.005% will cost R30.83. The reductions come after finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary cut in the general fuel levy in his medium-term budget policy statement on October 21. The measure reduces the levy by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 per litre for diesel.

The relief will apply from November 4 to December 1, when the general fuel levy will fall to 279 cents per litre for petrol and 116 cents per litre for diesel. This is the second time in 2026 that government has introduced temporary fuel levy relief to cushion motorists against rising prices, following calls from various sectors for intervention, including a R10 billion fuel relief package.

Petrol Benefits Eroded By Higher Costs

However, the benefit has been largely eroded in the case of petrol by higher international product prices, a weaker rand and an increase in the slate levy. The department said international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the review period between October 2 and 29. The rand weakened against the US dollar, averaging R16.55 over the period, compared with R16.21 previously.

This added 37 cents per litre to the basic fuel price of petrol and 48 cents to diesel. A further factor was the increase in the slate levy, which is used to recover accumulated under-recoveries in the fuel pricing system. The levy rises by 48 cents per litre to 135.84 cents per litre for both petrol and diesel. Despite the Treasury intervention, the increase in the slate levy has largely offset the potential benefit for petrol motorists.

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Liquefied Petroleum Gas Prices Rise

The adjustments come after another difficult month for fuel price recoveries, with rising international oil prices and a weaker rand putting pressure on the local fuel market. The maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas will increase by R1.83 per kilogram, taking the inland price to R39.64 per kilogram and the coastal price to R36.39 per kilogram.

Fuel prices in South Africa are impacted by two main factors: the international price of petroleum products, driven mainly by oil prices, and the rand exchange rate against the US dollar.