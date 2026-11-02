Tennis star Novak Djokovic urges Serbia to embrace a new era following the historic election victory of student-led protests over President Aleksandar Vucic's government.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic voiced strong support for Serbia's recent political shift, expressing hope for a "fresh start" for the nation following the historic election victory of the student-backed list against long-time leader Aleksandar Vucic. Speaking on Monday at the Paris Masters, the 39-year-old Serbia n icon emphasized the importance of moving forward from past divisions while celebrating the democratic change that has unfolded in his homeland.

Election Victory Marks Political Shift

The student-backed movement secured a decisive win in snap elections held on October 25, ending the long-standing political dominance of President Vucic. This electoral triumph serves as the culmination of nearly two years of sustained anti-government protests that have kept pressure on the ruling administration. The victory signals a significant change in the political landscape, driven by widespread public demand for accountability and transparency.

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Protests Rooted in Novi Sad Tragedy

The roots of the massive student movement trace back to the tragic collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad in 2024, an incident that claimed 16 lives. This disaster ignited public outrage and sparked ongoing demonstrations that gradually evolved into a organized political force. The sustained civic engagement directly challenged the status quo, ultimately leading to the snap elections that Vucic called in response to the growing unrest.

Djokovic's Stance on Patriotism and Government

While Novak Djokovic has historically avoided political commentary, he has repeatedly voiced support for the student movement over the past two years. His interventions have often put him at odds with Serbian authorities, resulting in him becoming a target of pro-government tabloids. Djokovic clarified his position at the Paris Masters press conference, stating that he remains patriotic but chooses to represent his people rather than the government, noting a significant difference between the two.

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Hope for Future Prosperity in Serbia

Addressing the recent changes, Novak Djokovic declined to discuss or comment on past events, asserting that the past is past and focusing instead on the potential for renewal. He expressed happiness with the political changes and voiced his hope that Serbia will become great and prosperous in the future. His comments reflect a broader desire among many citizens for stability and growth after a period of intense political and social turbulence.

Impact on Sports and Society Relations

The intersection of sports and politics in Serbia has been a complex issue, with Novak Djokovic's stance illustrating the growing influence of athletes in civic discourse. His support for the student movement has resonated with many who view the athletic community as a unifying force separate from partisan politics. This alignment with the student movement highlights a shift in how public figures engage with national issues, potentially influencing future dialogues between the sports world and political institutions in Serbia.