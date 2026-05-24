Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz Advance at French Open

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz advanced to the second round of the French Open, while Nishesh Basavareddy stunned Taylor Fritz in the first round.

Novak Djokovic began his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title by crossing a milestone and a tricky hurdle with a 5-7 7-5 6-1 6-4 French Open first-round victory over local hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Sunday.

The Serb went past Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam men's singles appearances, taking his tally to 82, but he was far from his dominant best early on Court Philippe Chatrier having played only one previous match on clay this season. That rust briefly showed and Mpetshi Perricard broke for a 6-5 lead in the opening set, which he claimed with a big ace in the next game to become the first man in 17 years to take a set off Djokovic in the first round of Roland Garros.

Third seed Djokovic weathered more of Mpetshi Perricard's power from the baseline and converted his 10th break point of the second set to level the contest and the 39-year-old steadily dialled up the intensity to cruise through the third set. Mpetshi Perricard received treatment for a wrist and arm issue and recovered an early break in the next set, but Djokovic edged in front again at 4-3 and paved the way for an opening win on his 22nd straight appearance at the Grand Slam.

Alexander Zverev marched into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over France's Benjamin Bonzi. On a scorching Court Philippe Chatrier, Zverev needed just over two hours to see off world number 95 Bonzi on the opening day of the clay-court Grand Slam.

The pair exchanged breaks midway through the second frame, before Zverev pounced on his opponent's serve to get ahead 5-4, immediately sealing the two-set lead with a clean hold. With the mercury tipping past 30C, Zverev raced through the final frame to book his ticket into the round of 64.

Seventh seed Taylor Fritz was stunned 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 6-7(9) 6-1 by fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the French Open on Sunday as his injury-disrupted claycourt season ended with a whimper. Fritz returned with an opening defeat at Geneva last week after two months away due to a chronic knee issue and he showed signs of rust under the afternoon sun on Court Suzanne Lenglen against 21-year-old wildcard Basavareddy.

It was Basavareddy's composure on his Roland Garros main draw debut, however, that secured the victory and left his fans standing in their seats chanting his name at the end of an entertaining clash. After a tight opening set slipped away in a see-sawing tiebreak, the 28-year-old came out firing in the second frame, only to surrender an early break as Basavareddy mixed up his game with impeccable drop shots to trouble his compatriot.

Fritz was soon staring at back-to-back first-round defeats at Roland Garros when world number 148 Basavareddy unleashed a powerful serve late in the second-set tiebreak to double his lead in the match. The third set went with serve for 12 games and Fritz let out a loud scream when he won the tiebreak after saving a match point but Basavareddy was not to be denied a maiden top-10 win, and he took control of the fourth set and finished the job





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French Open Novak Djokovic Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Alexander Zverev Benjamin Bonzi Taylor Fritz Nishesh Basavareddy

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