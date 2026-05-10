Elliot Anderson fired a late equaliser against his boyhood club Newcastle United, securing a 1-1 draw on Sunday to grab a vital point for his side in their effort to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle: Elliot Anderson fired a late equaliser against his boyhood club Newcastle United , securing a 1-1 draw on Sunday to secure a vital point for his side in their effort to avoid relegation from the Premier League .

Newcastle had taken the lead through Harvey Barnes in the 74th minute, but once again their penchant for conceding late goals proved costly as Anderson netted in the 88th minute to snatch a share of the spoils. The point leaves Forest 15th in the table on 43 points and in a position of relative safety





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