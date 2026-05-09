Rachel John, the influencer romantically linked to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, expressed how safe she felt visiting Nigeria, after people depicted the country as unsafe. Siya Kolisi has been rumored to be dating Rachel John since late 2025, after being seen with her at the recent ATP Tour Finals.

Nothing but warmth': Rachel John on “safe” Nigeria ; Siya Kolisi rumored to be dating influencer Rachel John , the 25-year-old influencer romantically linked to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi , expressed how safe she felt visiting Nigeria .

She shared a video in Abuja, interacting with the guys at a football club, playing football, having her family make a handmade dress, visiting a village, riding a horse, and enjoying street food. The 25-year-old also showed a video of many locals happy to see her as she returned to Nigeria after five years.

Siya Kolisi was married to Rachel Kolisi for eight years before their split, announced in October 2024, and the pair have two beautiful children together, Keziah (9) and Nicholas (11). Siya has been rumored to be dating Rachel John since late 2025. The speculation began when fans identified her as the woman sitting next to him at the recent ATP Tour Finals in Turin.

Junior Khanye believes Mamelodi Sundowns can no longer rely on Themba Zwane after the veteran midfielder struggled against Amakhosi. Abdeslam Ouaddou, the coach of Orlando Pirates, believes Sipho Chaine has done enough to earn a place in the Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup in the United States and Mexico. Muhsin Ertugral, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs mentor, believes stability is the key to the club’s revival and has called on management to keep co-coaches.





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Rachel John Siya Kolisi Nigeria Influencer Rumored Relationship Often Questioned Comfortable Football Club Guys Riding A Horse Street Food Rural Community United States Mexico Mamelodi Sundowns Junior Khanye Abdeslam Ouaddou Muhsin Ertugral Ex-Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns Themba Zwane Orlando Pirates Sipho Chaine

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