Nota Baloyi Claims Ex-Wife Berita Khumalo Made First Move On Relationship

Nota Baloyi reveals on Not Sorry podcast that ex-wife Berita Khumalo initiated their romance, citing Tina Turner, while defending new partner Thandolwethu Ndlangamandla against age gap comparisons.

Nota Baloyi has provided new details regarding his past marriage to Berita Khumalo, stating on the Not Sorry podcast that she was the one who initiated their romantic involvement. The South African entertainment figure addressed the origins of their relationship during a candid episode that also touched upon his current personal life. He asserted that Khumalo approached him first, challenging the public narrative that may have placed the onus on his own actions during their union.

Origin Story And Initial Attraction

Baloyi explained that Khumalo justified her advance by referencing a famous cultural precedent involving singer Tina Turner. He recounted her argument that this approach was consistent with the boldness displayed by the legendary artist. Baloyi admitted that he did not feel immediate attraction to Khumalo, noting that they had crossed paths many times prior, including during studio sessions and in other professional settings. This prior familiarity likely influenced his initial lack of romantic interest in her.

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Past Conflict And Public Spats

The separation between Baloyi and Khumalo in 2024 was characterized by intense public discord. Both individuals engaged in heated exchanges on social media and in various interviews, each attempting to discredit the other. The acrimonious split involved a series of public accusations and counter-accusations that played out in the media spotlight. Baloyi's latest comments on the podcast serve to reframe the history of their relationship against the backdrop of these bitter public disputes.

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New Partner And Age Gap Discussion

During the same interview, the conversation shifted to Baloyi's new girlfriend, Thandolwethu Ndlangamandla. Netizens frequently compared Ndlangamandla to Khumalo, noting perceived similarities between the two women. The discussion also addressed the fifteen-year age difference between Baloyi and Ndlangamandla. When asked if he felt a connection despite this gap, Baloyi affirmed their compatibility based on intellectual alignment.

Compatibility Based On Intelligence

Baloyi described Ndlangamandla as being smart, comparing her intelligence directly to his own. He emphasized that she is capable of holding substantial conversations and can stand toe-to-toe with him in dialogue. This emphasis on mental compatibility appears to be a central factor in his assessment of their relationship dynamics. His defense of her capabilities serves to counter any dismissive remarks regarding the age difference in their partnership.