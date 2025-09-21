Not-In-My-Name Urges Action: Justice Restoration and Police Integrity Under Scrutiny

The civil society movement Not-In-My-Name calls on the government and the Madlanga Commission to use the inquiry to restore justice, supporting General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi and investigating allegations of police interference involving Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya. The movement highlights the importance of transparency and accountability within the South African police force and the justice system as a whole.

The civil society movement Not-In-My-Name is calling on the South Africa n government, the general public, and the Madlanga Commission to utilize the inquiry as a critical platform to restore justice and address the pervasive issues plaguing the nation's legal system. The movement has expressed its full support for KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi , commending his courage and dedication to combating criminality within South Africa .

This backing comes in the wake of explosive allegations involving potential interference with police work by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya, prompting the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Not-In-My-Name emphasizes the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and a renewed commitment to upholding the rule of law in order to rebuild public trust and safeguard the integrity of South African institutions. The organization believes that this commission presents a vital opportunity to expose corruption, address ethical failings, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. They are specifically advocating for the commission to serve as a catalyst for transformative change within the justice system. Masango from the movement highlighted that the civil society supports General Mkhwanazi and his courage to take a stand against criminality in South Africa. Masango praised General Mkhwanazi's bravery for testifying at the commission and exposing the deep-rooted corruption. He said that Mkhwanazi's steadfast commitment to speaking truth to power has exposed the deep-rooted corruption and ethical decline within the upper level of the police force and beyond. He continued that for too long, shadowy networks have operated with impunity, manipulating state institutions for personal and political gain, eroding public trust, and weakening the foundations of the constitutional democracy. This call to action underscores the seriousness with which Not-In-My-Name views the current challenges facing the justice system and their commitment to advocating for positive change. They also believe that Mkhwanazi's testimony is critical and should be utilized as a cornerstone to restore justice. \The establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was initiated following significant allegations of interference within the police force, specifically concerning Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya. These allegations triggered a series of investigations and public hearings aimed at uncovering the truth and determining the extent of any wrongdoing. General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi's testimony before the commission has been particularly impactful, as he provided critical insights into the inner workings of the criminal justice system. His willingness to speak out, despite potential risks, has been widely applauded and has added significant weight to the investigation. The commission's mandate includes examining the alleged interference, assessing the impact on police operations, and making recommendations to restore public confidence in the police force. The public hearings offer a platform for witnesses to share their knowledge, evidence to be presented, and cross-examination to take place. The Commission has been given the task to scrutinize the allegations and determine if there has been a breach of the law. The Commission’s investigation into the police force is vital to the entire country, because the police are the cornerstone of any functional democracy and must be held to the highest standard of integrity. The commission is hoping to get to the root of all the issues and bring the people responsible for their actions to justice. \The broader implications of the Not-In-My-Name movement's involvement and the ongoing Madlanga Commission extend beyond the specific allegations of police interference. The situation raises fundamental questions about the integrity of state institutions, the protection of democratic principles, and the need for effective mechanisms to combat corruption. The civil society organization emphasizes the importance of holding those in positions of power accountable. This incident offers a critical opportunity to expose corruption, address ethical failures, and ensure justice prevails. The public's trust in the police is on the line, and the long-term stability of South Africa's democracy is at stake. The support for General Mkhwanazi signals a commitment to restoring accountability. His testimony is vital to exposing the corruption and the ethical decline within the country. The overall objective is to strengthen the justice system and prevent the erosion of democratic values. It is crucial to support those who are speaking truth to power, and to send a strong message that corruption and impunity will not be tolerated. The organization believes that the Madlanga Commission should not be used to stall justice. The movement also believes that the President is useless when it comes to action against corruption, and wasting time and money. The organization hopes the commission will give the public the answers that they need, and restore trust to the police





