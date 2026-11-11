Mapisa-Nqakula Returns to Pretoria Court to Resume Corruption Trial Testimony

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to resume testimony in her corruption and money laundering trial. She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering linked to her 2016 to 2019 tenure as defence minister.

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to return to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to resume her testimony after it was cut short last month due to ill health.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering linked to her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. The state accuses her of soliciting R4.5 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. Mapisa-Nqakula has denied all charges. Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in court on September 29, but her testimony was halted while she was on the stand after she fell ill.

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Arrest Warrant and Legal Proceedings

A warrant for her arrest was subsequently authorised on October 2 after she failed to appear in court. The warrant was held until her next scheduled appearance on November 11. When the matter was put on ice, Mapisa-Nqakula was under cross-examination by prosecutors, which is expected to continue on Wednesday. The state alleges R2.1 million of the R4.5 million she allegedly solicited from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was paid in cash to secure and maintain government tenders.

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During her last appearance, Mapisa-Nqakula faced intense cross-examination by the state regarding her salary, state-provided subsistence and travel allowances and tax declarations. The court heard she failed to declare to the South African Revenue Service the subsistence and travel allowances she received for international trips. She previously testified the allowances, alongside her official salary, constituted her two primary sources of income.

She said she used these funds, together with her husband’s salary, to fund extensive renovations at her home in Bruma. However, the state has disputed her account. Prosecutors allege the home renovations, totalling between R1.7 million and R1.8 million, were funded through cash kickbacks solicited from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. While Mapisa-Nqakula acknowledged her tax affairs are ultimately her responsibility, she insisted the department of defence handled administrative tax matters during her time in government.

Trial Schedule and Allegations Detail

All I know is that for all the years I have worked in government, I received my S and T. You can do a thorough investigation at the department regarding the issue, she said. The trial is scheduled to run from November 11 to November 20, with a second session set for November 30 to December 4. The corruption trial against the National Assembly Speaker is set to resume on Wednesday morning in the Pretoria High Court.

The last time Mapisa-Nqakula was due in court, she was a no-show, but her lawyers presented a sick note to say that she was unwell. However, the court still issued a warrant for her arrest, which was held over until her next appearance. Mapisa-Nqakula is being tried for corruption and money laundering after she allegedly solicited R4.5 million in corrupt payments from the SANDF contractor.

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The State alleges Mapisa-Nqakula pocketed R2.2 million of the R4.5 million that she allegedly solicited from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. She has denied all charges against her. The trial continues on Wednesday with her cross-examination expected to resume. The court will hear further testimony on the financial transactions at the centre of the state’s case.

The trial is scheduled to run until November 20, with a second session from November 30 to December 4. Mapisa-Nqakula remains the National Assembly Speaker while the trial proceeds. The case is one of several high-profile corruption matters before South African courts involving former and current government officials. The state is expected to present further evidence on the alleged cash payments and tender awards.