Former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says South Africa missed a historic chance to elect Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as the nation's first female president due to internal ANC divisions.

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula delivered a poignant and reflective tribute during a memorial service for Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, stating that South Africa and the African National Congress missed a historic opportunity to appoint the country's first female president. Mlambo-Ngcuka, who previously served as Deputy President of South Africa before leading UN Women, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of grief from political leaders, government officials, and civil society organizations worldwide.

Missed Opportunity for Female Leadership

Speaking at a prayer memorial service held at Mlambo-Ngcuka's Sandton home on Sunday, Mapisa-Nqakula admitted that the former deputy president did not receive the necessary support she deserved, including from women within the governing party. She acknowledged that the ANC had repeatedly failed to back Mlambo-Ngcuka when opportunities arose for her to ascend to the party's top leadership roles. The former Speaker emphasized that Mlambo-Ngcuka was a calm and measured leader who approached challenges differently from many of her contemporaries, describing her as very peaceful despite Mapisa-Nqakula identifying herself as a fighter.

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Internal Divisions Stalled Progress

The former Speaker linked the missed opportunity to deep-seated divisions within the ANC during crucial leadership battles, noting that internal factionalism prevented the party from uniting behind a female candidate. Mapisa-Nqakula expressed deep regret, stating that if the party had fought enough, been brave enough, and been honest enough, they could have elected a woman president. She highlighted that Mlambo-Ngcuka represented a young, fresh, and capable woman who could have become president of the African National Congress and subsequently the nation, but structural and interpersonal barriers within the party stopped this progression.

Tributes to a Legacy of Rights

Mourners gathered to reflect on a life spanning anti-apartheid activism, government leadership, and international diplomacy, highlighting Mlambo-Ngcuka's significant contributions to women's rights, economic transformation, and youth development. The emotional tribute was marked by a sense of collective loss and regret, with Mapisa-Nqakula emphasizing that the failure to support Mlambo-Ngcuka was a systemic issue rather than a personal slight. The gathering served as a moment for reflection on the party's historical stance on gender equality and representation in high-office roles.

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Upcoming Memorial and Funeral Services

A joint memorial service organized by the family and the government is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, allowing for a broader public acknowledgment of Mlambo-Ngcuka's contributions. Following this event, she will be laid to rest during a state funeral in Middledrift, Eastern Cape, on Saturday, 28 November 2026. The dates for these ceremonies provide a clear timeline for the nation's final respects to a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa's political and social landscape.

Reflections on Political Responsibility

The statements made by Mapisa-Nqakula serve as a public acknowledgment of the ANC's past failures in supporting female leadership, a theme that continues to resonate in South African politics. By openly admitting that the party failed Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former Speaker has highlighted the need for greater internal unity and courage in supporting diverse leadership candidates. This reflection adds a layer of historical accountability to the mourning process, underscoring the significance of Mlambo-Ngcuka's career and the potential that was lost due to political inertia and internal conflict within the ruling party.