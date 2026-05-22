Norway's World Cup Dream Team Leads by Haaland and Odegaard - Soccer Highlights

Get ready for an exhilarating soccer adventure as Norway, led by the stellar talents of Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and their impressive World Cup squad, embarks on a historic journey. Watch out for their thrilling matches and follow their progress on various platforms. Make sure to explore the incredible opportunities like Dream11 fantasy football platform to add excitement to your game!

Haaland and Odegaard lead Norway 's World Cup hopes after 28-year absence | football | SuperSport | SuperSport Norway is making a comeback to the World Cup after not competing in the tournament for 28 years, and the country certainly has a strong squad for this prestigious event.

The squad is headlined by talented players like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, with both of them being the captains of the team. The coach Stale Solbakken believes that the team has a strong squad who have delivered great results in the past. In a recent video message, King Harald V expressed the country's excitement and the long wait for this moment. Norway's World Cup hopes this time are in Group I with France, Senegal, and Iraq.

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FIFA World Cup Norway France Senegal Iraq Erling Haaland Martin Odegaard

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