Norway raises Norfund funding to R9.85bn to back South Africa investment

Norway proposes raising Norfund's annual funding by 2.4-billion kroner to 5.6-billion kroner (R9.85bn) as it deepens development, climate and trade ties with South Africa amid global uncertainty.

Norway is increasing its annual funding for Norfund, the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries, by 2.4-billion kroner to 5.6-billion kroner, equal to R9.85bn. Minister of international development Åsmund Grøver Aukrust told Business Times this week that the increase is a hedge against global instability in trade, geopolitics and the environment.

Aukrust said Norway intends to use its official development assistance as catalytic mobilisation of investment, especially in South Africa. He described South Africa as definitely one of Norway's most important partners on both development and climate. The minister was in South Africa this week on a guided tour of companies and businesses that received funding or operational support from Norfund and Norwegian companies, as well as Norwegian firms invested in the country.

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Norway Emphasizes Geopolitical Uncertainty

The visit underlined Norway's push for more economic cooperation, investment and trade. Aukrust said the main word to describe today's geopolitics is uncertainty. He said it is important for countries, especially like Norway, to have strong friends and partners across regions, and that support for Ukraine is Norway's top priority in both foreign and security policy. He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is obviously a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

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He added that it directly affects Norway's own security because Russia is a neighbouring country. He warned that the world cannot allow borders to be changed or big countries to decide over small ones, calling that a threat to all, including on the African continent. The funding increase comes as South Africa and other countries have been hit by US President Donald Trump's imposition of unilateral trade tariffs.

South Africa will also now be excluded from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, known as Agoa. Aukrust also pointed to a tense geopolitical environment, with wars between Russia and Ukraine and between the US and Iran. Aukrust said Norway and South Africa have a very long and historic relationship based on solidarity.

He said Norway was among the closest friends and allies in the struggle for independence, and that Norway was very glad last year to be part of the G20, the first held on the African continent. He said the most important thing now is the future.

Focus On Economic Cooperation And Jobs

He asked what the relationship between Norway and South Africa should be going forward, and said it is important to see more economic cooperation, more investment, more trade and ways to use Norwegian tools to create more jobs in South Africa. Sites that Aukrust visited included Langeberg Foods, which was part of Tiger Brands before Norfund invested in the deciduous fruit business.

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He also visited fruit-packing company Capac, which uses scanning and sorting technology from Norwegian tech company Tomra Systems and Norwegian chemicals company Yara International. Another site of Norwegian investment visited during the tour was the Zandvliet citrus farm in Ashton, Western Cape, which used the funding for a netting system that saves on water consumption.

China And Emerging Economies Attract Clean Investment

Separately, the Mission Possible Partnership's Global Project Tracker, supported by the Industrial Transition Accelerator, recently found that China and a growing group of renewables-rich emerging economies were attracting an increasing share of investment in clean industry. The report said emerging markets across the new industrial sunbelt have secured $32bn, or R539bn, across 20 projects to date. It said a further $2.6-trillion of investment potential sits in the 281-strong pipeline of developing projects.

The report said that even in developed economies, projects that advance to secure finance often sit in the most renewables-rich regions. Spain and Australia, with solar power, and Norway, with hydropower, all saw final investment decisions this year. The report said emerging markets were outpacing Europe as policy progress stalled there, creating a new industrial sunbelt with abundant clean-energy potential.

The findings add context to Norway's argument that development finance and clean investment can be used to strengthen economies during a period of trade and geopolitical volatility.