Norway coach Stale Solbakken says Erling Haaland is poised to make a very big impact at the World Cup

Norway coach Stale Solbakken says star striker Erling Haaland is poised to make a very big impact as his country returns to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Haaland scored 16 times as Norway powered through qualifying with a perfect record, twice beating Italy, to secure a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken says star striker Erling Haaland is poised to make a very big impact as his country returns to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Haaland scored 16 times as Norway powered through qualifying with a perfect record, twice beating Italy, to secure a first World Cup appearance since 1998. They will kick off their tournament campaign against Iraq in Boston on Tuesday in a challenging Group I that includes two-time champions France and Senegal.

However, they can call on one of the game's most fearsome attackers in Haaland, who shot to prominence with nine goals in an Under-20 World Cup match in 2019 and now steps onto the sport's biggest stage. Hopefully he'll have a very big impact, said the 58-year-old Solbakken, who was in the squad as a midfielder the last time Norway went to the World Cup.

Haaland is coming off a third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons at Manchester City and boasts a remarkable record of 55 goals in 50 caps for Norway. He's our goalscorer. I think he's the world's best goalscorer. He's physically fit, he was given a little bit of a break towards the end of the season, Solbakken told reporters on Monday.

I think gradually he has played better and better in training here. I think he's where he wants to be and hopefully the team can also give him the service he needs to score goals. Solbakken made no attempt to downplay the significance of their opening game against outsiders Iraq, who return to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years. We are in a very competitive group, maybe the hardest of all.

If you can start with three points then maybe you are on your way. You can't hide that it's a very important game, Solbakken, who also appeared at Euro 2000 in Norway's last major tournament outing, said it be would be a proud moment on Tuesday. For every citizen, to lead out his country in a game like this, especially after 28 years of hurt, that is perhaps the top thing, the number one thing on the list, he said





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