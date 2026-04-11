Nortje Ready to Unleash Hunger as Blitzboks Target Hong Kong Glory

Quewin Nortje returns to the Blitzboks squad, eager to compete in Hong Kong after a period of injury and rigorous training. The team aims for their first tournament win in the Far East, emphasizing the importance of team spirit and intense preparation.

Quewin Nortje returns to the Springbok Sevens squad, eager to make his mark in Hong Kong after a challenging period of injury and rigorous training. The 23-year-old flyer, having been sidelined for the majority of the 2026 season, is now battle-ready, thanks to the intense training regime in Stellenbosch. He emphasizes the importance of the training environment, stating that it mirrors the intensity of tournament rugby and keeps the players sharp and prepared.

The Blitzboks arrived in Hong Kong on Friday after a journey from Cape Town via Johannesburg, their sights set on achieving their first tournament victory in the Far East. Nortje's return is a welcome boost for the team, as they aim to build on their previous successes. The team is driven by a collective mindset where any victory is shared by the entire squad, including those who are not traveling. This collective effort has been the cornerstone of their success, contributing to four tournament wins out of six during the regular series.\The competitive spirit within the squad is highlighted by Nortje, who stresses that the training sessions in Stellenbosch are just as demanding as any match. The squad's culture encourages players to perform at their best, regardless of their selection status. Those left at home play a critical role in the traveling group's preparation and readiness, fostering a strong team spirit. Nortje’s path back to the squad was fraught with challenges, as he battled persistent injuries that repeatedly disrupted his progress this season. The recent weeks, however, have provided a smooth run of preparation for the speedster. He has twice played at the iconic Kai Tak Sports Park venue without securing a winners’ medal, making him all the more determined to succeed this time. Nortje believes this tournament is one of the most coveted for the team. South Africa is scheduled to compete against Uruguay, Spain, and Argentina in Pool A at Kai Tak Sports Park. The team's strong defensive capabilities were evident during the New York sevens tournament, where they topped the defensive statistics despite the absence of their leading tackler, Shilton van Wyk. The team's defensive prowess, as demonstrated in the New York sevens, reflects a team that consistently puts in hard work. This team-first approach is a crucial element of the Blitzboks' strategy, giving them a solid base as they begin the World Championship phase. \Hong Kong will host the first of three World Championship events this season, followed by tournaments in Valladolid and Bordeaux in Europe. As the series champions, the South African team enjoys a secure position in the top tier, without the threat of relegation. The Blitzboks are entering this tournament with confidence, looking forward to fierce competition at Kai Tak Sports Park. The team's defensive depth was also notable in the New York sevens, with Ryan Oosthuizen leading the way with 16 tackles, followed by Sebastiaan Jobb with 14. Selvyn Davids contributed 12 tackles, and captain Impi Visser made 11 tackles. Nortje emphasizes how these defensive stats underscore the team's commitment to supporting each other. He points out that the team's success isn’t based on individual glory, but is the result of everyone working together. The Springbok Sevens squad for Hong Kong comprises of players such as Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Quewin Nortje, Donavan Don, Sebastiaan Jobb, David Brits, Tristan Leyds, and Jayden Nell. The Blitzboks are carrying strong form and confidence into the event, aiming for victory





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Blitzboks Rugby Sevens Quewin Nortje Hong Kong World Championship South Africa Teamwork Training Injury

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