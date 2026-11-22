South Africa have named their team for the second Test against Bangladesh with Anrich Nortje and Tony de Zorzi replacing injured players. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram leads the side as the Proteas aim for a series sweep.

South Africa have confirmed two changes to their playing XI for the second Test match against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to begin at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The Proteas are looking to seal a clean sweep of the two-match series after winning the opening Test by nine wickets at the Wanderers. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram announced the changes ahead of the crucial contest. The team has brought back Anrich Nortje to the side after he missed the last two Tests against Australia and Bangladesh. Nortje is returning to the Test side for the first time since the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha.

Also read Nortje, De Zorzi to return for Proteas in second Test against Bangladesh?

De Zorzi Replaces Injured Bavuma In Lineup

His inclusion replaces left-arm pacer Dane Paterson, who did not make the cut for this specific match lineup. In a major batting adjustment, Tony de Zorzi returns to the lineup to replace injured skipper Temba Bavuma. Bavuma was sidelined by a calf strain and confirmed his absence from the second Test at the conclusion of the first Test. Zorzi had previously suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against Australia at the end of September.

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This injury led to him being ruled out of the entire Australia Test series before he recovered in time for this Bangladesh fixture. Markram will continue to lead the side in Bavuma's absence. The skipper is focused on maintaining momentum and securing the series victory for the hosts. The batting order features Aiden Markram at the helm, supported by Marques Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza.

Tony de Zorzi bats in the middle order, providing depth and experience. Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton, who is taking the wicketkeeping duties, anchor the lower middle order. This lineup aims to capitalize on the dominance shown in the previous encounter. The bowling attack has been significantly reshuffled with the return of Nortje.

Nortje Returns To Lead Pace Attack With Rabada

Kagiso Rabada leads the pace attack alongside the returning Nortje, providing a potent threat to the Bangladeshi batsmen. Marco Jansen and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder form the core of the pace battery. Their ability to swing the ball and take wickets with the new and old ball is vital for the Proteas. Simon Harmer provides the primary spin option for the team.

His inclusion complements the pace resources and offers variety in the middle overs to contain the opposition. Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has recently opened up about the toughest aspects of his role. He reflected on the difficult moments required in leadership, noting that the truth only hurts once in the context of tough decisions. The team aims to replicate the all-round brilliance displayed in Johor Bahru.

Player ratings from the first Test highlighted Rabada, Ackerman, and Harmer as the standout performers. Bangladesh suffered a costly collapse in their second innings during the opener. The Proteas exploited this weakness effectively to secure a dominant nine-wicket victory. The Wanderers win gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

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The second Test at Centurion is now seen as a potential series clincher for the home side. All eyes are on how the new lineup will perform under pressure. The combination of pace and spin looks formidable against the Bangladeshi attack. Markram's leadership has been steady since taking over the reins.

Squad Confident As Series Climber Approaches

The squad appears confident as they head into this high-stakes match. The return of Nortje adds significant firepower to the bowling attack. His experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial for the Proteas. De Zorzi's return strengthens the batting order considerably.

His technical skill and temperament are expected to play a key role in setting up or chasing targets. The Proteas are determined to finish the series strongly. A victory in Centurion would ensure they remain on top of the series standings. Fans and analysts are watching closely to see if the changes pay off immediately.

The team chemistry and preparation will be tested in the upcoming matches.