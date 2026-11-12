Police and fraud prevention service warn of rising scams during festive season

Northern Cape police and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service warn of investment, banking, dating, delivery and phone scams as festive season spending increases.

Northern Cape police and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service have warned the public about rising fraud during the festive season. The warnings come as International Fraud Awareness Week is observed from 15 to 21 November 2026.

The annual initiative encourages organisations and individuals to recognise emerging threats, strengthen security measures and combat financial crime. Northern Cape police spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi urged communities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. She cautioned against clicking on links sent via social media platforms and sharing banking details. The police are particularly concerned about investment scams, banking scams, online dating scams and fraudulent prize-winning notifications.

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State of Scams Report Reveals Key Statistics

SAFPS CEO Manie van Schalkwyk said everyone needs to be more aware of the threats and challenges surrounding them. While technology has improved lives immeasurably, it has introduced significant challenges, he said. Each person must take responsibility and equip themselves with relevant knowledge to prevent becoming easy targets for cyber criminals. According to the 2026 State of Scams in South Africa Report, prepared by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, 54% of scam-exposed consumers engaged with fraudsters.

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Nineteen percent suffered financial or data losses. Alarmingly, only 6% reported incidents to authorities. Beyond financial consequences, 77% experienced negative mental health impacts, while 53% encountered repeat victimisation. As South Africans prepare for year-end, Black Friday and the festive shopping season, the SAFPS warns that increased consumer spending creates multiple opportunities for fraudsters.

Statistics South Africa recorded R117.9 billion in total retail trade sales for the broad month of November 2025. This represents 3.5% year-on-year growth driven largely by Black November campaigns. Van Schalkwyk said criminals exploit heightened online activity through fake emails and websites impersonating legitimate organisations, online marketplaces, and deceptive pop-up messages and advertisements promoting fantastic deals. The goal is to steal money, banking credentials or personal information.

Fake Delivery And Travel Scams Increase

Scammers also pose as courier companies, customs or the South African Post Office. They send fake delivery messages with links stating that there is an outstanding payment or that a package is stuck in customs and requires urgent payment before it can be released. Travel scams also increase during peak holiday periods with fake holiday packages, accommodation and airline tickets promoted via emails, messages and social media adverts. These direct unsuspecting travellers to fraudulent websites.

To protect yourself, Van Schalkwyk advised using reputable providers, not clicking on any links, and always verifying and doing research before acting. He said people should be very cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. These schemes rely on social engineering, creating urgency and exploiting consumers fear of missing out on limited time offers. Such tactics can continue throughout the festive season as online shopping activity intensifies.

Vishing Calls Manipulate Victims For Data

One particularly concerning threat is vishing, or phone calls from scammers, which combines impersonation, social engineering and technology to manipulate victims. According to Van Schalkwyk, phone calls from scammers have become a preferred tactic among criminal syndicates targeting individuals and corporate employees with access to financial systems. Fraudsters impersonate representatives from banks, insurers, mobile service providers or government institutions. They manufacture emergencies, claiming suspicious account activity, unauthorised SIM swaps or security breaches requiring immediate intervention.

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Victims are pressured into disclosing banking credentials, sharing one-time PINs, clicking malicious links or transferring funds. Criminals frequently exploit personal information to establish credibility and encourage compliance. The consequences extend beyond financial losses. Compromised accounts, stolen identities and breached corporate networks demonstrate the dangers of technology-enabled fraud, which points to the growing need for consumer awareness and vigilance.

The Just Say Goodbye campaign encourages consumers to recognise suspicious calls and disengage before criminals can manipulate them. Van Schalkwyk warned that fraudsters deliberately create pressure, and their objective is to discourage independent verification while persuading victims to disclose confidential information. He said people should make it easy for themselves, just say goodbye and end the call. Immediately thereafter, contact the financial institution through official channels to verify what is happening with the account.

Just Say Goodbye Campaign Fights Fraud

No stories, no threats, no intimidation, just say goodbye. Members of the public are warned against fraudulent investment schemes circulating on social media and WhatsApp platforms. Victims are often promised unrealistic financial returns within a short period after making an initial deposit. The police are also concerned about banking scams in which fraudsters impersonate bank officials or send fraudulent messages, emails and links claiming that victims bank accounts require verification or that suspicious transactions have been detected.

In online dating scams, perpetrators create fake social media or dating profiles and establish relationships with unsuspecting individuals. Members of the public are further cautioned against fraudulent messages informing them that they have won competitions, lotteries, vehicles, cash prizes or other valuable items. Criminals continue to exploit digital platforms, social media, mobile applications and electronic communication to target unsuspecting individuals, often using deceptive tactics to gain their trust and unlawfully obtain their money and personal information.

Fraud thrives in silence, making open conversations essential to breaking the cycle of victimisation. Van Schalkwyk pointed out that sharing experiences and raising awareness can empower communities to recognise scams and protect themselves. Young people, particularly those familiar with digital technology, can play an important role by educating family members, friends and older generations about emerging threats.