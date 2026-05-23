Northern Cape Education Department Urges Parents to Submit Learner Admission Applications in Advance

The department emphasizes the importance of completing applications carefully and ensures that all information and supporting documents are submitted correctly to avoid delays or unsuccessful applications.

The Northern Cape Education Department is urging parents and legal guardians to submit online learner admission applications before the closing date next Friday. Applications for Grades R , one, and eight for the 2027 academic year will close on the 29th of the current month.

The department's spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe emphasizes the importance of completing applications carefully and ensuring that all information and supporting documents are submitted correctly to avoid delays or unsuccessful applications. Parents and legal guardians will be informed via SMS on the status of the application. The placement of learners will commence on the 31st of July 2026.

Van der Merwe also mentions that the online admission system will be open from 1 September to 30 October 2026 for all middle grade applications. He appeals to all parents to apply on time, make use of the online admission system, and be aware that the department is working to clear a payment deadlock at the RAF





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Northern Cape Education Department Learner Admission Applications Grades R One And Eight 2027 Academic Year Online Admission System Application Closing Date Payment Deadlock Clearance Middle Grade Applications

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