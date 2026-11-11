ConCourt hears challenge to Northern Cape Gambling and Liquor Act over public participation

The Constitutional Court heard argument that the Northern Cape legislature failed to ensure meaningful public participation before passing the Gambling and Liquor Act 6 of 2024, with judgment reserved.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgment on Tuesday after hearing a challenge to the Northern Cape Gambling and Liquor Act 6 of 2024, which the Northern Cape High Court declared invalid and unconstitutional in April over poor public participation.

Acting justice Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is part of the bench, called it one of the gravest cases of a gross failure in public participation by the provincial legislature. The applicants, nonprofit organisation the DG Murray Trust, are seeking a confirmation order declaring provisions of the provincial law invalid and unconstitutional. The constitution requires the top court to confirm any high court order of constitutional invalidity before it can have legal force.

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Legal Challenge Targets Specific Provisions

Adv Andrew Breitenbach, for the trust, argued that while the high court declared the entire act invalid, the applicants do not seek confirmation of invalidity on the whole act. He said the applicants want provisions that allow the sale of alcohol until 2am, and that let nightclub liquor licence holders sell liquor on the premises between 6pm and 6am, Monday to Saturday, to be declared invalid and have no legal force.

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The act governs the sale of alcohol in restaurants, taverns and for nightclub licence holders. Ngcukaitobi said meaningful public participation was important on issues such as alcohol trade that affect communities directly. He noted that the predominant language in the Northern Cape is Afrikaans, yet the legislature saw fit to publish a bill only in English. The way the public participation process was run was so bad, he said, it is probably among the worst cases of public participation.

He said the legislature was irresponsible in passing the legislation and that it looked as though they do not care. He described it as very important legislation for black communities that are ravaged by alcohol abuse. Referring to economist Samantha Filby, he said one of the things you have to do when legislating on alcohol sales is address the legacy of apartheid and colonialism, where black people who worked on farms were paid with alcohol.

Legislature Defends Act Amid Criticism

He said it is a primary obligation on the legislature to legislate seriously and to take challenges to social legislation seriously. Representing the legislature, Adv Don Williams conceded that the lack of public participation was a fatal point in the litigation. He said his client could not even put up social media posts, describing the Northern Cape as a very sparse and difficult province.

Williams argued for the top court not to declare the entire act invalid but only the impugned provisions. The legislature did not oppose the confirmation order application. He said he was there to make sure the act survives, because the order struck down the entire act, including uncontroversial new gambling provisions that seem to be working. He said they do not want the whole act to go.

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Williams said his clients do not want to start from scratch, adding that there are good things in the act that must survive. He conceded that they did not consult properly, that they will have to do better, that some provisions are irrational, and that they have to do better on the hours. Breitenbach argued for the court to issue an interim order that the cut-off time for alcohol sales should be midnight.

Applicants Seek Nightclub Sales Adjustment

The applicants seek an order allowing nightclubs to sell alcohol from 6pm to 12am rather than 6pm to 6am as stipulated in the act. The applicants want the declaration of invalidity of the provisions to be suspended for 24 months to give the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature an opportunity to cure the defects in the act.

Breitenbach argued that by enacting a law permitting liquor trading at off-consumption retailers on Sundays, at nightclubs until 6am on Mondays to Saturdays, and at other on-consumption retailers until 2am every day except Good Friday and Christmas Day, the legislature failed to comply with its section 7(2) constitutional obligation to take reasonable measures to respect, promote and fulfil fundamental rights. The proposal for a midnight cut-off became a focal point.

Ngcukaitobi quizzed Breitenbach on the legal basis for the court to order 12am as the cut-off, asking whether the court would not be acting as the legislature in doing so in the absence of legal authority to determine the time. The court reserved judgment.