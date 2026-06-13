Northampton Saints Secure Thrilling Victory Over Leicester in Playoffs

Northampton Saints have secured a thrilling victory over Leicester in the playoffs, with centre Tom Litchfield scoring a first-half hat-trick of tries. The match was a pulsating encounter, with Leicester wing Ollie Hassell-Collins crossing twice. However, Northampton showed that finishing the regular season in first place was no fluke, with flyhalf Fin Smith being named Man of the Match for his influential display.

Centre Tom Litchfield was Saints' star, scoring a first-half hat-trick of tries, while fullback George Furbank crossed twice and winger Tommy Freeman and scrumhalf Archie McParland also touched down.

Leicester wing Ollie Hassell-Collins crossed twice in a pulsating playoff, but Northampton showed that finishing the regular season in first place was no fluke. Furbank scored his second with six minutes left to ensure Northampton got the victory their thrilling attacking play deserved. Flyhalf Fin Smith was Northampton's Man of the Match with an influential display, including five successful conversions. A lot of relief with how this season has gone.

If we hadn't have got there, I think we would have felt like we had let ourselves down, Smith said. Bath play Exeter in the second semi-final on Saturday at 4pm SA time, with Northampton lying in wait in the final at Twickenham on next Saturday. Massive relief. You spend all season getting your processes right, and once we got going, I think we found our rhythm, Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson said.

We tried to enjoy it but you just want to make sure the group go out in the right way. Leicester faced an earlier onslaught, with No 8 Henry Pollock heavily involved as Litchfield used his athleticism to glide over after just 87 seconds. Leicester hit back to take the lead through flank Hanro Liebenberg and fullback Freddie Steward tries. But Saints rallied when Litchfield struck again, before Smith darted forwards and chipped ahead for Freeman to touch down.

Furbank picked his moment to strike off Rory Hutchinson's slick passing early in the second half, but Leicester refused to throw in the towel and they created the space for centre Orlando Bailey to cross. Saints were on top and in the 66th minute they were over again with McParland rounding off an electric attack





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