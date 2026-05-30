Northampton Edge Gloucester in Thriller to Secure Home Playoff Semifinal

A last-minute try from George Furbank propelled Northampton Saints to a 36-32 victory over Gloucester, ensuring they will host their playoff semifinal. Meanwhile, Saracens, led by the departing Mark McCall, kept their playoff hopes alive with a dominant London derby win over Harlequins.

Northampton Saints secured a home semifinal in the English Premiership playoffs with a dramatic 36-32 victory over Gloucester on Saturday, thanks to a try in the 79th minute from full-back George Furbank .

The win, which came after a tense and error-ridden performance, guarantees that Northampton will play their playoff semifinal at Franklin's Gardens on June 12. Furbank, who will join Harlequins next season, provided the decisive score, converting a late opportunity into a match-winning try that overshadowed a valiant effort from Gloucester. Northampton's offense was led by multiple try-scorers. George Hendy, Rory Hutchinson, Tommy Freeman, Sam Graham, Furbank, and Fin Smith all crossed the try line.

Fin Smith, the England fly-half, contributed three conversions to the cause. For Gloucester, the try scorers were Deian Gwynne, Ollie Thorley, Seb Atkinson, Max Llewellyn, and Ben Loader. Charlie Atkinson was reliable with the boot, converting two tries and adding a penalty. The first half was an entertaining, back-and-forth affair that ended locked at 19-19.

Gloucester appeared to be on course for an upset when Charlie Atkinson kicked a penalty to give them the lead, but Furbank's late effort ultimately decided the game. Northampton's head coach expressed mixed emotions after the match.

"I'm a bit annoyed at the moment as we weren't at it today as there were loads of uncharacteristic errors and it didn't look as though we had the right mindset," he said. "It was very hard work and Gloucester played well but we weren't clinical or precise enough, but obviously I'm pleased to secure a home semifinal.

" The win, however precarious, ensures Northampton will have the home-field advantage in the next playoff round, a significant advantage in a tight knockout contest. In other playoff action, Saracens' final home game under the long tenure of Mark McCall ended in a 26-12 London derby victory over Harlequins. This result keeps Saracens firmly in contention for a playoff spot, with their fate to be decided on the final day of the regular season.

McCall, 58, is stepping down after 17 years at the club, 15 as director of rugby, during which he has delivered six Premiership titles and three European crowns. The team dedicated the win to their departing leader.

"We're on this lovely run at the moment and every game presents a different kind of challenge," McCall commented. The victory marks Saracens' fifth successive win, building momentum as they prepare for a decisive season-finale showdown against Exeter, which will serve as a shoot-out for the fourth playoff position





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Premiership Rugby Northampton Saints Gloucester Saracens Harlequins Playoffs Mark Mccall George Furbank Fin Smith

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