North-West University Honors Composer Kgotlaetsile Henderson Pule with Prestigious Honorary Doctorate

The North-West University (NWU) conferred an honorary doctorate on renowned choral composer Kgotlaetsile Henderson Pule during its autumn graduation ceremony, celebrating his lifelong contributions to music education and South African cultural heritage. The event also featured addresses from university leaders, emphasizing the importance of higher education and post-graduate studies in addressing national challenges and fostering innovation.

The North-West University (NWU) recently honored celebrated choral music composer and educator Kgotlaetsile Henderson Pule with an honorary doctorate during its autumn graduation ceremony at the Mahikeng Campus on 8 May 2026.

The ceremony was a distinguished gathering, attended by prominent figures including Dr Anna Mokgokong, the NWU chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Linda du Plessis, senior deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, and Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and community engagement, post-graduate studies, also overseeing the Vanderbijlpark Campus. Dr Joe Molete, graduation host and deputy vice-chancellor for student life, transformation, people and culture, extended a warm welcome to graduates and guests on behalf of the institution.

Also present were Tutu Kgobane, president of the NWU Convocation, and Relation Seobela, president of the Students’ Representative Council. The honorary doctorate recognizes Pule’s profound impact on choral music, music education, and the preservation of South African cultural heritage through his decades of dedication to teaching and composing. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Pule expressed gratitude and humility, reflecting on his journey from a local music teacher to a nationally recognized figure.

‘I never dreamed that my work would receive such recognition,’ he remarked, ‘but this honor is not just for me. It belongs to the many choirs, teachers, musicians, and communities who have supported me along the way. ’ Prof Tyobeka, in his address to graduates, highlighted the critical role of higher education in addressing pressing national issues, including unemployment, inequality, and technological challenges.

‘Higher education is not just an individual pursuit; it is a national responsibility,’ he stated, emphasizing the importance of post-graduate education in driving economic growth and innovation. Prof Tyobeka further underscored the strategic significance of post-graduate qualifications, noting that only 7% of South Africans aged 25-64 hold such degrees. He stressed that while the country’s current doctoral output of approximately 3,500 graduates per year is insufficient for its developmental goals, those achieving these prestigious qualifications represent a vital national asset.

Dr Mokgokong, in her remarks to master’s and doctoral graduates, challenged the traditional view of graduation as an endpoint, instead framing it as a new beginning.

‘A degree is a launching pad,’ she said. ‘A master’s degree elevates you, and a PhD takes you even higher. ’ She emphasized the need for ethical, bold leadership in an ever more complex world, calling for researchers and professionals who can tackle challenges with both intelligence and moral courage. The ceremony not only celebrated academic achievements but also highlighted the essential role of arts and culture in shaping society, reinforcing NWU’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and societal transformation





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Honorary Doctorate Choral Music Higher Education South African Culture Post-Graduate Studies

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