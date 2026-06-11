North West Municipality Ordered to Recover R25 Million After Illegal Tender Award

The Special Investigating Unit has secured a ruling declaring a multi-million rand contract in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality invalid due to gross procurement irregularities and a lack of a competitive bidding process.

In a significant blow to municipal corruption in the North West province, a legal tribunal has officially declared a R25 million tender invalid. The controversy centers on the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, which in 2019 awarded a substantial contract to a firm known as Rensh Close Corporation.

The purpose of this tender was the critical refurbishment of the Biesiesvlei Wastewater Treatment Plant, a project essential for the local environment and public health. However, the process through which this contract was secured was far from legitimate, bypassing all standard government procurement protocols and transparency requirements that are designed to protect public funds from abuse. The irregularities first came to light through the meticulous oversight of the Auditor-General of South Africa.

During a routine audit, the Auditor-General raised serious red flags after discovering a glaring discrepancy: Rensh Close Corporation had never actually submitted a formal bid for the project. In any standard government tender process, companies must undergo a rigorous application and vetting process to prove their capability and competitiveness.

When the Auditor-General found that the winning company was not even among the original applicants, the matter was immediately referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for a comprehensive forensic probe to uncover how such a massive sum was allocated without a bid. The investigation conducted by the SIU revealed a shocking level of negligence and potential collusion within the municipal administration.

It was discovered that a municipal official had simply placed a telephone call to the owner of Rensh Close Corporation, requesting a quotation rather than following the legal tender advertisement and bidding cycle. This direct intervention completely undermined the principles of fair competition and fiscal responsibility.

The SIU findings confirmed that the award was not based on merit or value for money, but was instead an unlawful arrangement orchestrated through a simple phone call, rendering the entire agreement void from its inception. As a result of these findings, the Tribunal has issued a stern ruling against both the municipality and the contractor. Rensh Close Corporation, owned by Rashida Cader, has been ordered to repay all funds received from the municipality.

This repayment includes not only the capital paid for the work but also any profits earned from the unlawful contract. Crucially, the ruling extends beyond the corporate entity; Rashida Cader has been held personally liable for the losses incurred by the municipality, ensuring that the recovery of public funds is not hindered by the corporate structure of the entity. The financial recovery process is now subject to a strict timeline.

According to Selby Makgotho, the spokesperson for the SIU, the parties involved must review all money received within 30 days of the submission of audited financial statements. This review will account for any reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred by Rensh for services rendered, but the bulk of the funds must be returned. Once the final determination is made, the remaining balance must be paid back to the municipality within 15 days.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against state capture and municipal mismanagement, emphasizing that the SIU will continue to pursue the recovery of stolen or mismanaged public assets to ensure total accountability in government spending





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SIU Corruption North West Public Procurement Municipal Fraud

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