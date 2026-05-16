North West COGTA Urges Prioritization of Safety During Winter Initiation Season

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) in the North West is urging initiates, parents and traditional leaders to prioritize safety as the province's winter initiation season gets underway. The season, which began on Friday, will run until July, with non-school-going initiates beginning their cultural journey, while school-going initiates are expected to start at the end of June.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) in the North West is urging initiates, parents and traditional leaders to prioritize safety as the province's winter initiation season gets underway.

The season, which began on Friday, will run until July. Provincial authorities have approved a total of 92 male initiation schools and 29 female initiation schools across the province for the 2026 winter season. COGTA MEC Oageng Gaoage Molapisi said initiation remains an important cultural tradition but has stressed the need for strict compliance with health and safety regulations.

The department will work with traditional leaders, law enforcement and health authorities to monitor schools throughout the season and act against illegal operations. Parents and guardians are also being encouraged to verify the legitimacy of initiation schools before sending their children. Law enforcement agencies and the Department of Health will continue to monitor initiation schools throughout the season to ensure compliance and enable immediate intervention where necessary.

The winter initiation season is a significant cultural event that signals the transition of young men from adolescence to adulthood, usually involving intense physical and emotional challenges. According to a report by the Department of Cooperating Governance and Traditional Affairs, approximately 37,000 young men and 1,650 young women are expected to undergo initiation in the 2026 winter season, with non-school-going initiates beginning their cultural journey, while school-going initiates are expected to start at the end of June.

The season also serves as a platform for traditional leaders to strengthen community ties and uphold cultural values. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the postponement of the initiation season in previous years, but authorities have been working closely with stakeholders to ensure that the 2026 winter initiation season is conducted safely and efficiently. In a statement, Oageng Gaoage Molapisi emphasized the need to prioritize respect for traditional customs while upholding safety measures.

He pointed out that initiation experiences can vary significantly from one tradition to another, and therefore, it is essential to respect the differences in each community. The department has also engaged traditional leaders to ensure that initiation activities are culturally sensitive and sustainable. Traditional leaders play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of initiates. They are responsible for providing guidance on traditional customs and ensuring that the initiation process adheres to safety and health regulations.

COGTA has also announced its commitment to work closely with traditional leaders throughout the season to monitor schools and take corrective action if necessary. Law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor initiation schools throughout the season to ensure compliance and enable immediate intervention where necessary





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