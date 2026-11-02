North Korea Linked to Crypto Theft of About $6.4 Billion, Chainalysis Says

Chainalysis says North Korea is linked to a crypto theft of about $6.4 billion, with automated laundering through thousands of transactions and stablecoin freezes.

North Korea is reportedly linked to a cryptocurrency theft worth about $6.4 billion, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The theft began on 29 October, and the attacker moved quickly to convert stolen assets before issuers could react. Investigators say the laundering is taking place in ways they have not seen before.

Eric Jardine, head of research at Chainalysis, said in a statement that investigators are observing never-seen-before laundering patterns. He said thousands of transactions in a short period suggest the attackers are using automation to obscure the trail of funds.

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Rather than simply moving funds onward, the hackers repeatedly circulate them among addresses. Often they send the money back to wallets used earlier in the chain. Many addresses first receive exactly 1 TRX, the native token of the Tron blockchain, before receiving more funds and passing them on.

Stablecoin Freezes and the Race for Funds

In the first minutes, the attacker raced stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle, which can freeze their tokens. Over nearly 20 minutes, the attacker swapped $325 million in stablecoins for $285 million in ether, which no issuer can freeze, according to Chainalysis.

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Freezes had begun by 11.14pm South African time on 29 October, less than an hour after the theft started. Chainalysis puts the frozen total at about $2.8 billion, while Binance has said it has located about $3 billion.

Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to hold a steady value, and their issuers can typically block transfers of those tokens. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, and it cannot be frozen by an issuer in the same way, which is why the swap matters for tracing the funds.

North Korea Attribution and Disputed Claims

The attribution to North Korea described the theft as involving more than $6 billion and named the activity TraderTraitor. The hackers were said to be converting stolen assets primarily into ethereum, and crypto firms were urged to block transactions linked to a published list of addresses.

US President Donald Trump said later on Saturday that it remained unclear whether North Korea was involved. He told reporters that if North Korea was responsible, the United States would talk to Pyongyang about it, according to Reuters. Pyongyang has long denied using state-linked cyber units for financial theft.

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Chainalysis, which puts the haul at about $6.4 billion, said its strongest evidence came when investigators observed in real time funds stolen from Binance commingling with funds stolen in last month's Bitget exploit. The Bitget theft in September had been attributed to North Korea. Chainalysis has not said AI is involved, only that the laundering is automated.

Binance Withdrawals and Market Outflows

Binance customers pulled a net $3.64 billion from the exchange after it began restoring withdrawals in phases at 8am South African time on Sunday. By 5.30pm it had processed $4.65 billion in withdrawals and $1.01 billion in deposits.

Binance put the net outflow at 2.1% of its $171 billion in assets under management. The exchange said that after an initial spike, withdrawal volumes have declined and are stabilising as expected, while deposit volumes have remained substantial.

The episode highlights the pressure on crypto exchanges during large thefts, when customers weigh their withdrawals while platforms work to restore services. The figures so far come from Chainalysis, Binance statements and comments from the US president, and further official findings could change the picture.