Norse Atlantic has filed for bankruptcy for its main Norwegian operating unit, halting all flights and ticket sales due to fuel-cost spikes from the Iran war. The airline had 1,071 employees and is the second European carrier to enter bankruptcy this year.

Budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Friday it would file a petition for bankruptcy for its main Norwegian operating unit and was halting ticket sales and cancelling all flights, becoming the latest airline casualty of fuel-cost spikes stemming from the war in Iran.

Norse Atlantic Files For Bankruptcy

Norse is the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year after Latvia's airBaltic, highlighting the toll of the Iran war on carriers that entered the crisis without fuel hedges as jet fuel prices surged. The company said it had not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs. The board decided to file a bankruptcy petition on November 27 with the Agder district court in Norway for its operating subsidiary.

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The board, management and advisers of the listed entity Norse Atlantic ASA and the UK subsidiary are working to find a solution for the remaining part of the business to continue operations, Norse's CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement. Roald held a virtual meeting with Norse's staff at 1pm GMT, according to Norwegian media. The company had 1,071 employees as of June 30, its latest quarterly filing showed.

The airline is advising passengers against going to the airport as it has stopped flying. Customers could submit a claim for a refund in the insolvency process, though that would not guarantee payment, while customer service is no longer available. This is a very hard day for the pilots and their families, and for all other Norse employees.

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Our thoughts are also with the passengers whose journeys are now cancelled, the board of the Norse Atlantic Pilots Association told Reuters in a statement. Earlier on Friday the airline said that the leasing firms owning its fleet of 12 aircraft had terminated their leasing contracts. Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation was critical, and the next day it suspended flights and warned that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it secured funding.

Aircraft Leases Terminated By Firms

Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and six Dreamliners from Singapore-based BOC Aviation Ltd. It later returned three of the planes to AerCap. The company contests the validity of the termination notices, Norse said in a statement. The AerCap leases were due to run for about 12 years for each aircraft, while the BOC contracts were due to run for 16 years, according to Norse's latest annual report.

Although they are contesting the notices, it sounds pretty decisive. Unless successful in this, they will not be able to resume operations, said aviation analyst John Strickland. BOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flights after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic. But as a pure long-haul player, Norse Atlantic lacked a feeder service from regional connections, which industry analysts early on said could hamper efforts to fill the startup carrier's transatlantic flights. The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone.

Long-haul, low-cost is a difficult model, said James Halstead, managing partner at Aviation Strategy. Fuel accounts for a huge amount of costs, and it's difficult to get a significant cost advantage against legacy network carriers. Demand is also fickle and highly price sensitive and seasonal.

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Iran War Spikes Fuel Costs

The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic as the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines' costs sharply higher. European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines. Fuel typically represents around a fifth of airlines' costs.

Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July, and in October said it had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would lease two jets. But on Wednesday, PIA said Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended the deal, forcing it to cancel two flights. The suspension of flights makes it increasingly unlikely that the airline can return to operations.

There will be an impact on customer confidence for new bookings, said aviation analyst John Strickland. Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties, with Latvian carrier airBaltic entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September and restructuring to shore up new financing. Norse Atlantic had warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was critical and it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its share price down 85%.

Its shares rose 9% by 10.02am GMT on Thursday, though the move reflected volatile trading and sharp price swings after they were placed in the Oslo bourse's recovery box for companies facing financial uncertainty. Turmoil at the company has wiped out 99% of Norse's market value this year alone. If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the board's intention to file for bankruptcy, Norse said in a statement on Thursday.

Staff Unpaid Amid Financial Turmoil

The International Transport Workers' Federation, an affiliate-led movement of transport workers' unions across the world, said Norse had told its staff on Wednesday that it had been unable to pay their salaries. The airline has now returned all its aircraft to bases in Norway, Sweden and Britain, CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian business daily Finansavisen.

Norse is still considering options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution, Norse said. There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found, it added. Jet fuel costs for Norse surged due to the Iran war because it had not hedged its fuel needs and was forced to operate at reduced capacity, a particular challenge for a low-cost carrier focused on fuel-intensive, long-haul routes.