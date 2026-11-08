Norris Wins Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes Clinch Ninth Constructors' Title

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole for the second year in a row as Mercedes secured their ninth constructors' championship and completed a title double. Max Verstappen finished second from 21st on the grid, with Isack Hadjar third and Kimi Antonelli fifth with fastest lap.

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday, as Mercedes secured their ninth Formula One constructors' world championship and completed a title double.

The title was Mercedes' first constructors' crown since 2021 and came a week after 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli became the youngest drivers' champion with four races to spare in Mexico City. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, racing from 21st on the grid due to engine penalties, in a race that started and ended in the rain. His teammate Isack Hadjar was third.

Also read Norris Grabs Pole in Rainswept Qualifying for Sao Paulo Grand Prix

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes and Antonelli fifth with the fastest lap, seven days after becoming the youngest champion. Mercedes had needed to score only three points more than Ferrari to clinch the title and the Italian team never threatened to prolong the fight on a treacherous track with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton ninth in his 400th race. Norris took the chequered flag, waved by Brazil soccer forward Neymar, 14.602 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Advertisement

It was his 14th career win and 50th podium, as well as McLaren's first victory since August. It was a very tough race, very, very tough, said Norris, the 2025 world champion. A lot of challenges today with the conditions and going onto slicks in the wet is always tough, especially when you are pushing for the lead and trying to catch up a little bit, added the Briton, who lost out to Antonelli at the start.

Mercedes Claims Constructors Title

The main thing today was I kept it cool and did not make any mistakes and had the pace when I needed to. Nice to be back on the top step and what a place to do it as well. Verstappen said: It was a challenging race. The first laps were so important.

We were strong on the inters, but then it was not so good but starting P21 and finishing on the podium is a good result. Hadjar, having taken his third podium of the year and led a Grand Prix for the first time, added: That was so difficult. The switching from inters to softs and then back again. Very tricky to drive and then more rain.

Mercedes equalled Williams' nine constructors' championships. Team boss Toto Wolff said: It was a very strong beginning of the season and that kind of got us over the line. These last few races have been challenging at times, today it was difficult, but overall I am so proud for the organisation.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was sixth with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson sandwiched between the Ferrari drivers in eighth after a fine race that saw the New Zealander start third and run in second place for the first five laps. Nico Hulkenberg took the final point for Audi in a race of spins, slippery moments and changeable conditions.

Advertisement

Drivers Battle In Wet Conditions

The race began with a spectacular opening lap as Antonelli, with an excellent start, led into the Senna Esses as Norris struggled from his 20th pole and Lawson moved up to third in the Curva do Sol. Behind them, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen made light of their back-of-the-grid starts and were ninth and 10th within two laps as plumes of spray rose throughout the field.

By lap six, Norris had recovered to pass Liam Lawson while Antonelli was 5.1 seconds clear and instructed to keep his tyres cool. All were on intermediates as the track began to dry with heavy rain forecast. Verstappen and Antonelli delayed their stops, allowing Norris to take advantage of his earlier stop to warm his tyres and, when Antonelli spun at the start of lap 20 on cold rubber, he took the lead.

On lap 50, Norris pitted again, returning third behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who let him by, before he took second when Hadjar pitted on lap 51, leaving the 2025 champion 7.4 seconds behind his successor. Antonelli came in again on lap 55, handing Norris the lead again. He rejoined fifth behind Russell, with the Red Bulls second and third. It began drizzling and then intensified into rain.

Final Laps See Changing Weather

Norris pitted on lap 63 for intermediate tyres, followed by Verstappen and the rest, with Antonelli released into the exit path of Franco Colapinto and Hamilton spinning, as conditions deteriorated in the final laps.