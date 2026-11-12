Nongoma Business Owners Sue Nkosikhona Ndabandaba Over Shop Lockouts

Twenty-two Nongoma business owners seek urgent court relief to restore access to their shops, listing activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba as the primary respondent in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Twenty-two foreign national business owners operating in Nongoma, a town in northern KwaZulu-Natal, have initiated urgent legal proceedings at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to regain control of their commercial properties. The applicants are seeking immediate judicial intervention to prevent trespassing and to have their shop locks and barriers removed so they can resume normal trading activities. The application, which was formally filed on November 6, names cultural activist and traditional leader Nkosikhona Ndabandaba as the primary respondent.

The Core Legal Dispute and Respondents

The founding affidavit supporting the application was sworn by Tamirat Cheba Oloro, who is backed by confirmatory affidavits and relevant annexures. The list of twenty-two applicant businesses includes Farooq Blitz Trading, Ali71999 Cell and Sound, Nongoma Tasty Shawarma, and Nadeep Hussain Shah trading as Halal Fried Chicken. Other businesses named in the suit are Nu Jabulani Traders and Supergroup of Companies. The legal team representing the applicants is Lister and Lister Attorneys.

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Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as Phakelumthakathi or Andries Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, is cited as the first respondent. He is a well-known figure described as a cultural activist, traditional leader, actor, and anti-illegal immigration campaigner. The second to ninth respondents include Pelele Thami Zungu, Phumlani Khumalo, Cebo Mnguni, Tenten Nxumalo, Bono Ntethwa, Duduzane Zulu, and Mncedisi Nxumalo. Additionally, the Insizwa Nobunsizwa Development Foundation is named in the matter.

The application also implicates several state entities and officials. The respondents include the Acting Minister of Police, the National Commissioner of Police, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, and the Nongoma Station Commissioner. The Sheriff of the High Court in Nongoma is also listed as a respondent to ensure the court orders can be executed effectively if the private parties fail to comply.

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Specific Interim Relief Sought from the Court

In their notice of motion, the business owners are requesting interim orders with immediate effect to address the obstruction of their businesses. The primary request is that the first to ninth respondents restore possession of the business premises to the applicants. This includes the mandatory removal of all locks, chains, shields, or any other physical obstructions that currently prevent the applicants from accessing and entering their properties.

The applicants further ask the court to interdict and restrain the respondents from encouraging or participating in unlawful activities at their business premises in Nongoma. This restriction extends to roads at or near the premises. The court is also being asked to stop the respondents from entering and trespassing on the premises, gathering at the locations, or directly or indirectly threatening, intimidating, harming, instructing, coaxing, or persuading others to threaten, intimidate, or assault the applicants' employees.

The legal documents emphasize that these restraining orders are designed to protect the safety and operational rights of the business owners and their staff. The applicants argue that without such judicial intervention, the ongoing harassment and physical barriers will continue to cause significant financial loss and operational disruption to their enterprises in the Nongoma area.

Policing Powers and Alternative Enforcement Measures

Recognizing the potential for non-compliance by the private respondents, the applicants have outlined a strict enforcement mechanism involving the South African Police Service. The papers ask that if the first to ninth respondents fail to comply with the court orders, the respondents from the SAPS be authorized and directed to take all reasonable steps to enforce the orders.

This enforcement directive includes preventing further illegal activities and deploying police from another part of South Africa to assist in the execution of the orders. The goal is to ensure that local resistance does not hinder the implementation of the court's mandate. The SAPS would also assist the sheriff to give effect to the orders, ensuring a neutral and official presence during the restoration of access.

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In an alternative scenario where police deployment is insufficient or contested, the applicants seek authorization to deploy a third-party security agency. This agency would be tasked with taking reasonable steps to enforce the order relating to the removal of locks and obstructions. The security firm would also be responsible for preventing further illegal activities on the premises during the transition period.

Financial Liability and Future Proceedings

The application concludes with a demand for costs against any respondents who oppose the application. The applicants are requesting that these costs be awarded jointly and severally, meaning that any opposing party found responsible could be held liable for the entire legal expense. This is a standard but significant legal strategy intended to deter frivolous opposition and ensure that the businesses are not burdened by the legal costs of defending their right to operate.

The case highlights the growing tension between local activist campaigns and foreign-owned business operations in rural South African towns. By invoking the urgent procedures of the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the Nongoma business owners are attempting to establish a clear legal boundary that protects their property rights against what they describe as unlawful encroachments and intimidation tactics.

The outcome of this application will set a precedent for how such disputes are handled in the region. If the court grants the requested relief, it will not only restore access to the twenty-two listed businesses but also clarify the legal limits of public protest and activism when it intersects with private commercial property rights. The proceedings remain ongoing as the court reviews the affidavits and prepares for the hearing of this urgent matter.