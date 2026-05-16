Nolubabalo Mcinga defends serial party hopping pattern, joins UDM, and discusses practical solutions for South Africa

Former EFF MP Nola Bababalo Mcinga, the estranged wife of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, defends her pattern of leaving parties for political convenience, highlighting the need for tested leadership and practical solutions. She joins the UDM, as she believes in the need for discipline, experience, accountability, and hope. She also emphasizes her focus on youth mobilization, civic education, community empowerment, and fighting corruption in her new role.

Nolubabalo Mcinga, the estranged wife of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, defends serial party hopping pattern citing 'an evolving political system', joining UDM, citing tested leadership and practical solutions needed in South Africa, Azania Movement focusing on civic development and education, and the need for practical solutions to end corruption and poverty, recognizing discipline and people-centred development as key to successful governance, considering economic empowerment, youth mobilisation, civic education , community empowerment , grassroots work and democratic participation as key factors in her succes.

Nolubabalo Mcinga, the estranged wife of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, defends serial party hopping pattern citing 'an evolving political system', joining UDM, citing tested leadership and practical solutions needed in South Africa, Azania Movement focusing on civic development and education, and the need for practical solutions to end corruption and poverty, recognizing discipline and people-centred development as key to successful governance, considering economic empowerment, youth mobilisation, civic education, community empowerment, grassroots work and democratic participation as key factors in her succes





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Politics Party Hopping Testing Leadership Practical Solutions Youth Mobilization Civic Education Community Empowerment Corruption

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