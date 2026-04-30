Nobel Laureate J.M. Coetzee Boycotts Jerusalem Writers Festival Over Gaza

J.M. Coetzee, the South African Nobel Prize winner, has declined an invitation to the International Writers Festival in Jerusalem, citing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a campaign of genocide. The decision has sparked a response from the festival director and highlights a growing trend of cultural boycotts.

Renowned South Africa n author and Nobel laureate J.M. Coetzee has declined an invitation to participate in the 14th International Writers Festival in Jerusalem, citing Israel ’s actions in Gaza as a decisive factor.

The author’s decision stems from his firm belief that Israel is engaged in a campaign of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a campaign he deems disproportionate to the initial attacks perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th. In a direct communication with festival director Julia Fermentto-Tzaisler, Coetzee articulated his position, stating that the ongoing actions constitute genocide and have garnered widespread support within Israeli society.

He further asserted that this widespread support implicates all segments of Israeli society, including its intellectual and artistic communities, in the atrocities occurring in Gaza. Coetzee expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of Israel restoring its international reputation in the foreseeable future, suggesting it would require a significant period of time, and even then, only if Israel demonstrates a genuine interest in doing so.

The festival director, visibly shaken by Coetzee’s refusal, responded with a deeply personal email, expressing shock and despair. Tzaisler, herself a South African, appealed to Coetzee’s history as an anti-apartheid activist, suggesting he would understand her struggle and offer support rather than condemnation. She emphasized the crucial role of writers and literature in challenging injustice and maintaining a voice, lamenting Coetzee’s decision to instead contribute to her sense of isolation.

Tzaisler poignantly described his words as pushing her “deeper into the abyss,” and expressed disappointment that he offered no hope for forgiveness, repair, or healing. She questioned whether despair aligned with his established character as a writer and a compassionate individual. The exchange highlights the profound emotional impact of the conflict and the difficult choices faced by artists and intellectuals navigating the complexities of the situation.

The director’s plea for solidarity, framed within the context of their shared South African heritage and fight against oppression, underscores the deeply personal nature of the debate. Coetzee’s decision is not isolated, representing a growing trend of cultural boycotts targeting Israeli institutions as a form of protest against its policies towards Palestinians. While Coetzee has chosen to withdraw, other authors, including Erri De Luca and Dara Horn, are still scheduled to participate in the festival.

This divergence in responses underscores the varied perspectives within the literary community regarding engagement with Israel. The situation is further complicated by ongoing legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where South Africa has accused Israel of genocide. South Africa initially brought the case to the ICJ on December 29, 2023, seeking an immediate halt to Israel’s invasion of Gaza and a finding of guilt for genocide.

Despite multiple requests for interim measures and three binding orders from the ICJ, the situation on the ground in Gaza remains dire, with continued attacks, mounting civilian casualties, and a worsening humanitarian crisis. Israel’s response to South Africa’s Memorial, filed on October 28, 2024, was submitted on March 12, 2026 – significantly past the original deadline of July 28, 2025, after receiving two extensions.

The ICJ’s rulings have had limited impact in mitigating the suffering in Gaza, raising questions about the effectiveness of international law in addressing the conflict. The author’s stance reflects a deep moral conviction and a willingness to take a public position on a highly sensitive and controversial issue, sparking debate about the role of artists in political activism and the responsibility of individuals to respond to perceived injustices





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J.M. Coetzee Israel Gaza Boycott International Writers Festival Genocide ICJ South Africa

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