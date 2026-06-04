Noah Lyles Wins 100m in Rome as Pathirage Sets Javelin Mark and Alfred Edges Jefferson-Wooden

Noah Lyles triumphed in the men's 100m at the Rome Diamond League with a 9.88-second performance, while Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage launched a 92.62m javelin to climb the all-time rankings. Julien Alfred also upset Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women's 200m.

American sprinter Noah Lyles claimed victory in the men's 100-meter dash at the Rome Diamond League meet with a time of 9.88 seconds, outpacing Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (9.94) and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (9.95).

This win follows Lyles' first race of the season in Tokyo where he clocked 9.95 seconds. In the javelin throw, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage achieved a remarkable 92.62-meter throw, placing him eighth on the all-time list and surpassing his previous season-best of 89.37 meters from March. Pathirage noted he improved the national record by 30 centimeters despite only two valid attempts, praising Rome's weather for aiding his performance.

Anderson Peters of Grenada secured second place with 83.91 meters, narrowly ahead of American Curtis Thompson. In the women's 200 meters, Olympic silver medalist Julien Alfred defeated world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, finishing in 21.93 seconds. Jefferson-Wooden, who also won the 100 meters and 4x100 relay in Tokyo last year, was running her first 200-meter race of 2026





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Noah Lyles Diamond League Rome 100M Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Javelin Julien Alfred Melissa Jefferson-Wooden 200M Athletics

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