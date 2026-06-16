Noah Lyles Sets World Best in 150m as Audrey Werro Shines in 800m at Golden Spike

Noah Lyles ran the fastest 150 meters ever recorded with 14.67 seconds at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava. Audrey Werro won the women's 800m in 1:54.45, beating transitioning star Femke Broeders-Bol. Bayanda Walaza took the men's 100m in 9.94 seconds.

American sprinter Noah Lyles achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday by running the fastest time ever recorded over the 150 meters at the Golden Spike meet held in Ostrava , Czech Republic.

The 28-year-old Lyles clocked an impressive 14.67 seconds, surpassing the previous world-leading time of 14.72 seconds set by Jamaica's Kishane Thompson earlier in April. In this rarely contested event, Lyles outperformed South Africa's Sinesipho Dambile, who finished second in 14.78 seconds, while Australian teenage prospect Gout Gout secured third place with a time of 14.96 seconds. Following his dominant performance, an enthusiastic Lyles addressed Czech television, repeatedly asking, "Was there ever any doubt? Was there ever any doubt?

We came for a show," highlighting his confidence and the spectacle he aimed to deliver. The meet also featured a compelling women's 800 meters race marking the outdoor season debut of Dutch star Femke Broeders-Bol. The 26-year-old, who has recently transitioned from the 400 meters hurdles-where she earned two world championship gold medals-to the two-lap distance, finished second in a strong 1 minute 57.13 seconds.

Her performance continued her promising start in the 800m after setting a Dutch national record of 1:59.07 in February, her first race at this distance since 2017, before ending her indoor season due to a foot injury. Broeders-Bol has also been a key relay performer, notably winning gold as part of the mixed 4x400m team at the Paris Olympics.

However, she was outclassed on this occasion by Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who claimed victory in 1:54.45, just half a second off her personal best from March. Werro, aged 22, broke away from Broeders-Bol after the 200-meter mark and held on to post the eighth-fastest time in history. The race was witnessed by Jarmila Kratochvilova, the Czechoslovakian legend who set the longstanding world record of 1:53.28 in 1983, a mark that remains untouched.

In the men's 100 meters, South Africa's emerging talent Bayanda Walaza emerged victorious, matching his personal best of 9.94 seconds. He outperformed Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme, who finished in 9.99 seconds. Pre-race favorites Ronnie Baker and Jordan Anthony of the United States had a disappointing outing, finishing fourth and fifth respectively with times significantly slower than 10 seconds, underscoring the unpredictable nature of sprint competitions.

The Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, known for its fast track and history of producing fast times, once again delivered exciting performances across various disciplines, with Lyles' 150m record and Werro's 800m gem serving as the standout highlights of the evening





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Noah Lyles 150 Meters Golden Spike Ostrava Audrey Werro 800 Meters Femke Broeders-Bol Bayanda Walaza 100 Meters World Record Track And Field

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