Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion as Wolff says critics never apologised

Kimi Antonelli, 20, won the 2026 Formula One title in Mexico City, becoming the youngest champion and first Italian champion in 73 years. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said critics who doubted the driver never apologised.

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest-ever champion on Sunday with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Italian also became the first Italian F1 world champion in 73 years.

He won the 2026 title in his second season with Mercedes. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said critics who doubted Antonelli never apologised. Wolff recalled how people questioned the decision to put a young rookie in a top team. He said some called it reckless and irresponsible, and others said Antonelli needed another year in Formula Two.

Also read Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion in history

Wolff Defends Risky Antonelli Appointment

Wolff told Sky Sports F1 that getting Antonelli into the Mercedes seat was always a calculated risk, not a real risk. He said two sponsors left because of the decision. Others stayed and now reap the full reward, he said. Antonelli replaced seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who left Mercedes for Ferrari.

In his 2025 rookie season, he finished seventh in the drivers' championship and failed to score in 10 races. Calls to replace him grew louder during that difficult year. Wolff said he still has no doubt about Antonelli's place at Mercedes. He said the team has a very long contract with him.

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Even without a contract, Wolff said, Antonelli would drive for Mercedes because of the appreciation they share. Antonelli won nine races in 2026, including five in a row. He triumphed at the Italian Grand Prix from the back of the field. He also won in Monaco and Spa, two of the sport's classic races.

Nine Years Of Mercedes Development

Wolff said the driver has nothing left to prove. Wolff said Antonelli proved over the last eight years that he has been the best. He listed the driver's domination in karting and titles in single-seaters. He said Mercedes nurtured and prepared him for nine years, spending millions along the way.

Wolff said champions like Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen recognised Antonelli's talent immediately. He described their interactions as game recognises game. He said Verstappen saw from the first time Antonelli came on track that he was different. Wolff dismissed concerns about Ferrari interest in the future.

He said it is fair to imagine a young Italian at Ferrari one day. But he said Antonelli appreciates the role Mercedes played since picking him up at age 11. Wolff said the team has built a wall around Antonelli. He credited the driver's family and mentors with giving him the right values.

Emotional Shift In Mercedes Team Culture

He said Antonelli finds it astonishing when people ask for autographs or selfies. Wolff said Antonelli changed the emotional culture at Mercedes. He described the team as stiff, unemotional English people before the Italian arrived. Now, he said, the British team members hug each other, which is weird to see.

Wolff recalled that it seemed like yesterday when Antonelli was 11 years old in the garage in junior karting. He said the driver won the junior formula and then had a difficult year in F2. That was when people started to doubt, he said. When Hamilton told Wolff he was going to Ferrari, Wolff's immediate reaction was to put Antonelli in the car.

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He said people were doubters at first. Some said Antonelli should not even be in F1 and should be at a smaller team. Wolff mentioned the tears in Spa during the difficult 2025 season. He said he is proud the team continued to trust Antonelli.

The driver delivered, he said, and now the team celebrates a historic title. Wolff said Antonelli is still a kid at 20 years old. He noted the driver's maturity on track and with partners. But for his birthday, Antonelli went to a waterpark with friends.

Shields From Flamboyant Superstar Status

Wolff said the team loves that balance. Wolff said Antonelli is not at risk of becoming a flamboyant young superstar. He said the structure around him shields him from possible influences. He added that the driver has all the ingredients to join the greats of the sport.

Wolff said Antonelli will not be a one-hit wonder if Mercedes provides him with a winning car. He said if another team provides the car instead, Antonelli will still win. The Austrian spoke ahead of the Mexico City race and after the title was secured. Antonelli's title ended a long wait for Italy.

Ferrari, the sport's most historic team, has not won any title since 2008. Wolff said he is not worried about rising clamour in Italy for Ferrari to sign his driver. Wolff said Antonelli knows and appreciates what Mercedes did for him. He said there is recognition for having been with the team since age 11.

He added that any future Ferrari interest would just need to be recognised. Antonelli's victory in Mexico City capped a season of dominance. He won five consecutive races and stood on the top step at Monaco and Spa. He also won his home race in Italy from the back of the field.

Wolff said the doubters were loud throughout 2025. He heard people say Antonelli was too young and too up and down. He said none of those critics apologised after the driver became champion.