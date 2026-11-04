IEC warns ballot selfies and campaigning inside voting stations could lead to fines or five years in prison

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has reminded voters that photographing marked ballots, campaigning inside voting stations and intimidating voters are illegal, with offenders facing fines or up to five years in prison ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) has warned that taking photographs of marked ballot papers, campaigning inside voting stations and intimidating voters are illegal and offenders could face fines or up to five years in prison.

2026 Local Government Elections

Voting stations will open at 7am and close at 9pm on Wednesday, November 4, for the 2026 Local Government Elections. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya briefed the media at the National Results Operations Centre and urged voters, political parties and municipal councillors to follow election regulations and protect the integrity of the process. Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702, IEC official Mmakgabo Ramatlhodi said it remains illegal for anyone to take a picture of a cast ballot.

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We do not want people to go to prison after voting, she said. You could face prosecution if you do that. Instead of a ballot selfie, voters can take a selfie of their ink-marked thumb to show they have voted. The IEC stressed that the secrecy of every vote is a fundamental principle of South Africa's democracy and must be protected at all times.

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Voters must present a valid South African identity document, smart ID card or Temporary Identity Certificate when reporting to vote. Ballot papers must be marked in secret inside the designated voting booth. Party regalia, campaign materials, canvassing and any attempt to influence voters inside or in the immediate vicinity of voting stations are prohibited.

Rules for Voting Stations

However, voters are allowed to wear party colours. No campaigning is allowed at voting station boundaries, and marches are strictly prohibited across the Republic on Election Day. Voters and other stakeholders must also refrain from intimidating, obstructing or interfering with anyone exercising their democratic right or with electoral officials performing their duties. No person may enter a voting station carrying dangerous weapons or engage in conduct that could disrupt voting operations.

Moepya clarified that election day does not impose a blanket ban on political activity outside voting station boundaries. Low-key political activity is permitted outside these boundaries, but organised political meetings, marches, demonstrations and public events remain prohibited. The law does not enforce campaign silence on election day, Moepya said.

However, any person who contravenes the legal framework will be guilty of an offence and, on conviction, liable to a fine or imprisonment for up to five years. The IEC has also warned political supporters and members of the public not to interfere with election officials conducting special voting home visits. On the ballot papers themselves, voters in metropolitan municipalities will receive two ballot papers, while those in local municipalities will receive three.

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How to Cast Your Ballot

If you are voting in a metropolitan municipality, you receive two ballot papers, Ramatlhodi said. A vote ballot contested by political parties as well as independent candidates to vote for a councillor. The second ballot is a metro PR ballot where you vote for a political party. The IEC recommends making a single X next to the party or candidate you want to vote for.

We encourage people to use X when they vote because it is the centre of that X that really determines the choice of a voter, Ramatlhodi said. In case your mark overlaps with another window on the ballot paper, we look at the centre of the X, and we know that is the choice of the voter.

If you do make a mistake on your ballot, do call for the attention of the presiding officer or one of the electoral staff. Ramatlhodi also encouraged voters to check their registered voting station before leaving home. You can SMS your ID number to 32810 at a cost of R1, or WhatsApp Hi to 0600 880 000, or visit the IEC website.

The Commission has encouraged the responsible use of social media and urged members of the public to verify electoral information through official channels before sharing it. It warned that spreading false or misleading information could undermine public confidence in the electoral process. By adhering to these requirements, voters and stakeholders will contribute to a peaceful, orderly and credible Election Day and help ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot freely and safely, the IEC said.

The IEC has called on voters, political parties and other stakeholders to respect election regulations and ensure that the process takes place freely and without intimidation.