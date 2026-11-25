Police confirm zero arrests three weeks after Les and Natasha Brett were tortured during a robbery at their South African farm, sparking outrage and safety fears among the conservation community.

Police investigators have confirmed that no arrests have been made more than three weeks after Les and Natasha Brett were subjected to a brutal robbery and torture at their home in Broederstroom. The couple, who are prominent figures in the local wildlife conservation sector, remain without news regarding the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the violent incident at their farm.

Violent Home Invasion Details and Stolen Items

The attack occurred on Sunday evening, November 1, when the couple was inside their residence. Hartbeespoortdam police are currently investigating the incident as a house robbery case involving significant property theft and extreme physical violence. During the intrusion, the attackers stole seven licensed firearms along with associated ammunition, two cellphones, a laptop, cash, and various other personal belongings from the property.

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Warren Geddes, a close family friend of the couple, provided harrowing details about the ordeal, describing it as hours of systematic torture. He alleged that the masked intruders stripped Les and Natasha naked and severely beat them. The attackers used boiling water to burn the victims while demanding the keys to a safe. Les allegedly refused to surrender the keys initially, which led to the attackers using bolt cutters to cut Natasha's nipples and repeatedly threatening to rape her.

Geddes further stated that the violence escalated when Les finally handed over the keys. He alleged that the attackers forced a rifle, described as an AK-47, into Les's mouth, which caused visible cuts. Arthur Crewe from SRU High Risk Security supported the account of severe physical abuse, confirming that the couple was burned with boiling water, severely beaten, and stabbed. SRU responded to a call for assistance at approximately 22:30 and arrived at the scene within four minutes to provide immediate aid.

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Police Response and Investigative Challenges

Despite the severity of the crime, Hartbeespoortdam police have reported that three masked men entered the residence through an unlocked wooden sliding door. According to a statement released by police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake on November 3, the intruders demanded money, claiming they knew one of the occupants operated a kiosk at a nearby resort before forcing their way into a safe.

Les Brett has expressed deep frustration with the handling of the investigation, citing a perceived lack of communication from the authorities. He noted that while a large police contingent attended the property the day after the attack, including eight colonels, he subsequently received no feedback on the progress of the case. Les criticized the situation as smoke and mirrors, questioning whether the police were actively investigating or had any viable leads.

However, Myburgh from the police disputed the couple's claims of being ignored, stating that officers had been in contact with them. Despite these assurances, the couple reported feeling like sitting ducks, fearing that the attackers could return to the property. The initial response included a drone search conducted by SRU responders, but no suspects were located during that operation. Members of the local community policing forum and Harties Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

Impact on Conservation Work and Community Safety

The attack has had immediate consequences for Les Brett's professional life, as he founded Dung Beetle Bush School more than 20 years ago. The institution is dedicated to wildlife conservation and provides training in anti-poaching, bushcraft, tracking, and field survival. The theft of his licensed firearms has rendered him unable to present these essential anti-poaching courses, directly impacting his ability to contribute to conservation efforts.

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Beyond the professional setback, the incident has raised serious safety concerns that affect the broader community. Les noted that concerns about security on the farm have negatively impacted people's willingness to attend courses or visit the property. The uncertainty surrounding the case has created an atmosphere of fear, with the couple and their peers feeling vulnerable to further criminal activity.

Recovery Status and Financial Recovery Efforts

Les and Natasha Brett are currently focusing on their physical recovery and the restoration of their security. Les stated that he was slowly but surely recovering from the injuries sustained during the attack, although he indicated a strong possibility that he would require knee surgery. At the time of his initial statements, he reported that Natasha was doing well, despite the psychological trauma of the event.

To help the couple cover essential living expenses while their income is affected, support their medical recovery, and improve security as they rebuild their livelihood, a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign was launched. The funds aim to address the immediate financial strain caused by the theft and the disruption of Les's work at his bush school.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer Gregory Kwadi of Hartbeespoortdam SAPS Detectives on 082 373 9636. The community remains awaiting answers as the police continue their efforts to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for this brutal attack.