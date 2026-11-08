NLC Funding Delays Spark Protests as Lottery Grants Stall

National Lotteries Commission faces backlash over disbursing R1.657bn to 721 organizations while thousands await grants, citing compliance hurdles and late agency appointments.

The National Lotteries Commission faces mounting criticism as it struggles to disburse funding intended for good causes following a major setback in the awarding of its fourth national lottery licence. A funding call issued two years ago has been plagued by significant delays, leaving hundreds of non-governmental organisations waiting for financial support. Despite the commission's efforts to downplay the issue, claiming that compliance issues and hold-ups in the appointment of distributing agencies are the primary culprits, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Commission Defends Disbursement Timeline

National Lotteries Commissioner Jodi Scholtz stated that the commission had already disbursed funding to more than 700 organisations, emphasizing that the 2024/2025 open call was the first to be fully digitised through its Thuthuka system. This new system was introduced to improve efficiency, compliance, accountability, and transparency, yet Scholtz acknowledged that the application process was delayed by several extensions to enable organisations to meet minimum compliance requirements. She further noted that another factor contributing to these delays was the late appointment of distributing agencies, which are authorised under the Lotteries Act to adjudicate applications. These distributing agency members were appointed by the minister of trade, industry and competition, Parks Tau, in July 2025.

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Grant Allocation and Rejection Statistics

According to Scholtz, as of October 30 2026, the National Lotteries Commission reviewed 2,492 applications and awarded grants valued at R1.657bn to 721 organisations across various sectors including charities, sport and recreation, arts, culture and national heritage, and miscellaneous areas. However, she revealed that 1,771 applications had been reviewed and declined for various reasons, including concerns about the veracity of financial records submitted, whether proposed projects aligned with the funding call guidelines, and issues with tax and regulatory compliance. The commission asserted that it had worked closely with several organisations throughout the application and review process to help ensure that submitted documentation met statutory requirements, although the volume of applications received by the closing of the call was overwhelming.

Protests Emerge from Marginalized Communities

The funding delays came into sharp focus last week when Johannesburg filmmaker Godongwana Mthethwa staged a protest at the National Lotteries Commission's offices, raising concerns about the commission's failure to release money intended to support good causes. Mthethwa had intended to spend the night at the commission's offices in protest but found the premises empty on the eve of the local government elections. He explained that they went to the National Lotteries Commission on November 2 with the intention of sitting in until they had a delegated official who was a decision-maker come and address them. Mthethwa expressed frustration that the commission was not fully utilising its development funding budget, noting that the R1.2bn budget is supposed to be disbursed among communities to help transform them.

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Civil Society Challenges High Compliance Bars

United Civil Society in Action, an organisation representing civil society groups, told the Sunday Times that the National Lotteries Commission was failing to fulfil both its primary mandates: ensuring the effective administration of the national lottery through the issuing of licences and distributing lottery proceeds to good causes. United Civil Society in Action chairperson Tebogo Sithathu said it was difficult for non-profit organisations to comply with the standards imposed by the commission when applying for funding. He criticised the Thuthuka application system, describing it as failing, expensive and difficult for many people in underdeveloped areas to understand and navigate. Sithathu argued that the bar set by the National Lotteries Commission and its executive is high and it puts the poor and marginalised non-profit organisations at a disadvantage and favours the elites and their organisations. He added that civil society has raised these challenges with the board, executive, portfolio committee and the minister.

Systemic Barriers for Underrepresented Groups

Godongwana Mthethwa, though he had not personally submitted a funding application, believed that the National Lotteries Commission was a major reason many organisations in marginalised communities continued to struggle without financial support. He highlighted that soup kitchens, creches and soccer teams in his community were struggling without funding, leaving them behind in terms of development and transformation. Mthethwa described the group as concerned citizens of this country who went to the commission to make them aware that this budget is important to help transform and elevate while creating economies in their communities. He noted that over 16,000 organisations registered on the Thuthuka system and 4,348 applications with a request for funding of over R42bn were recorded on the system, with 3,138 of these open call applications submitted for consideration by the distributing agencies.